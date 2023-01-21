Grocery Inflation Hits Shoppers Hard As Egg Prices Skyrocket

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in the way we live our daily lives, and one of those changes has been the drastic increase in the cost of everyday essentials, including eggs.

The prices of eggs have skyrocketed over the past year, making it difficult for shoppers to keep their pantry and fridge stocked. In this article, we will discuss why egg prices continue to skyrocket and when they will go down.

Inflation In Grocery Prices:

No matter what you're buying, the prices of the products you need have likely jumped over the past year. Unfortunately, keeping your fridge and pantry stocked has been a particularly rough part of the problem.

Even as the persistent rise in costs is showing signs of slowing and receding, grocery inflation has outpaced general inflation considerably, with store prices jumping 12 percent through November 2022 compared to an overall rise of 7.1 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, per CNN .

Skyrocketing Egg Prices:

Egg prices have skyrocketed to even greater heights amid the nationwide hit on food budgets. CNN reports that the cost of the kitchen staple has risen 11 percent since November and nearly 60 percent since last year. This has forced shoppers to consider what they are putting in their carts, and some have even started buying conventional eggs instead of organic ones.

Bird Flu in the Poultry Industry:

While much of the past year has been spent using inflation to blame for the rise in the cost of just about everything, egg producers are facing their own separate serious dilemma that has pushed prices higher.

Since early 2022, a highly virulent version of avian influenza—also known as bird flu—has been spreading through the poultry industry, CNN reports . The outbreak has claimed the lives of more than 58 million birds, drastically reducing the production capacity of the poultry industry. This is a supply disruption that has resulted in a huge shortfall in the number of egg-laying hens.

Conclusion:

