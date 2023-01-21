Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable.

The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.

Closing Stores:

Like many other major retailers, Macy's has been no stranger to shrinking its retail footprint. In 2020, the company announced that it would close one-fifth of all its locations by axing 125 stores over three years. The company has been able to delay some of the planned closures, but it kicked off 2023 with the announcement that it would shutter four locations by the end of its first quarter, which will be sometime in late April or early May. These locations are in California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Maryland.

Focus on Smaller Stores:

The company says it's focusing on smaller stores that will appeal to shoppers. While addressing the audience at the National Retail Federation's Big Show conference in New York City, Gennette explained that slimming down operating costs by dropping historically large stores is allowing the company to invest in smaller stores that will offer a more personalized and curated shopping experience for customers.

Final Stretch:

The CEO of Macy's, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores. He explained that since 2016, the company has dropped 170 stores, and the company is now in the final stages of that process. This marks the next phase of Macy's reorganization strategy, as the company shifts its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.

Conclusion:

