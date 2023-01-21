Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A Staple

The athletic retail industry has seen a significant decrease in store locations over the past year.

Photo by wu yi on Unsplash

In July 2022, Olympia Sports announced that it would be shutting down all 35 of its remaining stores and going out of business completely by September. In August 2022, SoulCycle and Peloton both confirmed they would be closing locations as well. Now, popular sports retailers including Nike are announcing store closures .

Nike is closing its only location in Seattle this week, leaving the downtown area without the store that has been a staple since 1996. According to KOMO News , a sign posted in the window of the downtown store at 1500 6th Ave. states that it will close on Jan. 20. The company has not provided a reason for the closure.

The Downtown Seattle Association said in a statement to the Seattle Times:

We never like to see a downtown retailer choose to close and NikeTown has been a great part of our retail mix through the years.

Additionally, Nike announced in September 2022 that it would be closing its NikeLab store in New York City in January 2023 when the lease expires, but there have been no further updates on the closure.

The athletic retail industry is continuing to experience a reduction in store locations. The cause for these closures remains uncertain, but it could be due to the shift towards online shopping and the financial challenges brought on by the COVID pandemic.

