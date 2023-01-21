Dollar General Announces New Partnership: It Will Help Shoppers "Stretch Their Budget"

In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta , an app that provides cash back rebates.

Inflation continues to be a major concern for consumers as prices for goods and services continue to rise. In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta , an app that provides cash back rebates.

Through this partnership, Dollar General will be the first retailer in its channel to join the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN), which will enable promotions to be delivered in a coordinated fashion across the retailer's platforms, third-party publisher sites, and Ibotta's direct-to-consumer propertiesnflation And Its Impact On Shoppers:

Inflation has dropped from the 40-year high of 9.1 percent it reached in June 2022 but it still remains high at 6.5 percent in December compared to the year before. Shoppers are feeling the heat as they are paying more for groceries and have less money for discretionary spending. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF) , holiday sales fell below industry expectations as consumers continue to be cost-conscious.

Discount Retailers See Increased Foot Traffic:

As a result of the ongoing stress of inflation, more shoppers are turning to stores with guaranteed saving opportunities. Data tracking company Placer.ai reported that discount retailers are seeing increased foot traffic in stores across the board.

Five Below saw the greatest increase with store visits increasing by 50 percent this last quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019. Dollar General and Family Dollar also saw foot traffic jump by over 20 percent, while Dollar Tree experienced a 15.3 percent increase in shopper visits.

Dollar General's New Partnership:

On Jan. 19, Dollar General announced that it is partnering with Ibotta, an app that provides cash back rebates. This partnership will enable Dollar General to be the first retailer in its channel to join the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). This network will enable promotions to be delivered in a coordinated fashion across the retailer's platforms, third-party publisher sites, and Ibotta's direct-to-consumer properties.

Dollar General shoppers can already start taking advantage of this collaboration and by spring 2023, the discount retailer will launch a new feature on its website and mobile app that will allow customers to redeem cash back rewards directly at the point of purchase.

Conclusion:

Dollar General's new partnership with Ibotta is a step forward in helping shoppers save money during these times of high inflation. This partnership will provide customers with cash back rewards on thousands of items at Dollar General through Ibotta's platform and will enable promotions to be delivered in a coordinated fashion across the retailer's platforms, third-party publisher sites, and Ibotta's direct-to-consumer properties.

This will help shoppers "stretch their budgets" and make it easier for them to afford the goods and services they need.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you used Ibotta or other cashback apps to save money on your purchases? How do you think the partnership between Dollar General and Ibotta will benefit customers? Do you think other retailers should follow in Dollar General's footsteps and partner with cashback apps?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!