Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st.

The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.

Closing of Flagship Location in Chicago:

Walgreens is shutting down a location in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago on January 31st. This store is one of Walgreens' flagship locations, which are "deluxe versions" of typical stores located in "high-profile, high-traffic areas," according to REjournals . The news was first reported in October 2022, when a Walgreens official told neighbors about the impending closure.

However, Walgreens only formally confirmed the closure in a statement to ABC 7. According to the statement :

We have made the difficult decision to close this location. There are a number of factors that we take into consideration including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of customers.

Closing of Location in Texas:

On March 7, Walgreens is also shutting down a store in Houston, Texas. The pharmacy chain acquired the location from USA Drug in 2012, but the building itself has served as a drugstore since 1866. According to Houston Herald, it is "Houston's oldest business."

The community staple was first opened by John Blankenship at the end of the Civil War and the pharmacy was later operated by the Forbes family from 1933 to 2008. It's simply known as the "drug store" to locals, per the Houston Herald, even having boasted a soda fountain before Walgreens did away with it.

Closing of Independent Location in Vermont:

According to the Caledonian Record , historic pharmacy services in St. Johnsbury, Vermont will be ending on February 22nd. This will result in the downtown area losing its only pharmacy. Walgreens has not confirmed whether the store will continue to operate as a retail location.

The location used to be known as Gauthier's Pharmacy and has been in business since 1932. However, in March 2019, the owner, Carol Novick, sold her prescription files to Walgreens.

Reasons for Closures:

A Walgreens spokesperson stated that the decision to close stores involves many factors. The spokesperson said that as the company expands its role as a leader in healthcare, it is focused on providing the best service to patients and customers in the communities it serves by creating the appropriate network of stores in the correct locations.

They further added that when considering closing a specific location, various elements are taken into account, such as the local market conditions and shifts in the purchasing habits of customers and patients.

Conclusion:

Walgreens' decision to close locations will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. The closures are a result of several factors, including the dynamics of the local market and changes in the buying habits of customers. Walgreens has confirmed that patients do not need to take any action, as pharmacy files are automatically transferred to the closest Walgreens.

What Are Your Thoughts?

How do you feel about the closure of Walgreens locations in your area? Have you been affected by the closures? What are your thoughts on the reasons given for the closures? Have you had a positive or negative experience with Walgreens?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!