Beavercreek, OH

Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for Business

Ty D.

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the United States, has opened its "Store of the Future" at the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek, Ohio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xnsxl_0kIthXv600
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

The store, which opened during the holiday season, is one of the dozens of locations that has undergone a major makeover. The store and city celebrated the re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first "Store of the Future" debuted in Walmart's home state of Arkansas in February of last year, and since then, the redesign has been implemented at dozens of other Walmarts throughout the country.

Interactive Elements:

The redesign is focused on making the shopping experience more interactive for shoppers. The stores have "activated corners" that are said to pull customers in and help them "touch, feel and become a part of the space".

Walmart gave the example of a home section where shoppers can touch objects like blankets and pillows in a mock living room or bedroom set, and then be able to purchase the items in-store or online at a later date.

The new "Store of the Future" also puts a focus on creating a "store-within-a-store experience," where specific brands have the space to create an immersive shopping experience.

Expanded Touchpoints:

Sections in the new store are equipped with QR codes - what Walmart calls touchpoints - which allow customers to check for similar items to the ones shown in the section. For example, in the Pets area, a customer may scan the QR code to find additional dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service options, or have a 20-pound bag of kibble delivered to their door.

The remodeled store also now has the jewelry store Claire's, where trained staff provide customers with ear piercings. Other improvements include larger shopping lanes and expanded section sizes.

Future Expansion:

Walmart plans to implement the "Store of the Future" remodeling in 28 outlets nationwide. The retailer is investing $130 million into the project. Just last week, another version opened in Pennsylvania.

Conclusion:

Walmart has opened its "Store of the Future" at the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek, Ohio, which is focused on making the shopping experience more interactive for shoppers. The store is equipped with QR codes and "activated corners" to create a store-within-a-store experience. Walmart plans to implement the "Store of the Future" remodeling in 28 outlets nationwide and invest $130 million into the project.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you been to a Walmart "Store of the Future"? How was your experience? Do you think the interactive elements and expanded touchpoints make the shopping experience better? How do you think this redesign will impact other retailers?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Walmart# Business# Money# Shopping# Stores

Comments / 281

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
16K followers

More from Ty D.

Starbucks Is Taking Over Your Doorstep: Delivery Now Available Nationwide!

Starbucks is expanding its delivery services to all 50 states by March 2023. The famous coffee chain is partnering with DoorDash to achieve this goal. Starbucks tested this idea last year in six major cities and the launch was successful enough for the company to take their delivery options to the next level. The press release states that 95% of Starbucks menu items will be available for delivery and customization online or on DoorDash's app.

Read full story
2 comments

Taco Bell's Free Mexican Pizza Is Back But There's A Catch!

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is a beloved dish that's been making a comeback. The Mexican Pizza is a revelation for some customers, who've noted its flaky, crispy shells are different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos. However, the Mexican Pizza has not always been easy to get, and it's been out of stock by June 2022.

Read full story
7 comments
California State

California's Controversial Fast Food Law: Fast Food Chains Unite To Oppose California's FAST Act

California representatives were looking to enact a state-wide food-related law, the California FAST Act, that would improve working conditions for those in the fast food industry.

Read full story
209 comments

Pizza Hut's Big New Yorker Breaks World Record For Largest Pizza With 13,990 Square-Foot Mega Pie!

Pizza is a favorite food of many people and Pizza Hut has recently announced that they will be bringing back the beloved "The Big New Yorker" pizza. This pizza is unique because it boasts 8,800 pounds of cheese and has larger-than-normal slices that can be folded over for a novel pizza-eating experience. The traditional The Big New Yorker includes double pepperoni or you can opt to select your own favorite topping. The Big New Yorker will be available for $13.99 and up, depending on what ingredients you choose.

Read full story
2 comments

Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs

Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November. This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.

Read full story
209 comments

Sierra Mist Out, Starry In: PepsiCo's New Lemon-Lime Soda Hits the Shelves - A New Twist on a Classic Flavor

PepsiCo has announced the release of Starry, a lemon-lime-flavored soda that will replace Sierra Mist, a brand that has been around for 24 years. The new soda is caffeine-free and is now available in both original and zero-sugar varieties at retailers across the country. The move comes as the company aims to better position itself within the lemon-lime soda category and compete with Sprite.

Read full story
2 comments

Costco's Popular Sandwich and Salad Lunch Kit Is Back On Menu!

Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit. Costco, the popular warehouse club, has brought back its popular lunch kit, a roasted chicken croissant served with lettuce and tomatoes, along with a side of Caesar salad, tons of croutons and two little containers of dressing.

Read full story
4 comments

Costco Members Rejoice: You Can Now Enjoy 90-Day Return Window and Waived Connection Fees with T-Mobile!

T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans. Costco shoppers were left without a place to purchase mobile phone services after Wireless Advocates LLC ended its partnership with the company. However, a new provider has stepped in to fill the void. T-Mobile has now become the exclusive wireless provider at approximately 30% of all Costco locations, offering personal cell phone and internet plans.

Read full story
Arapahoe County, CO

Taco Bell Rat Poisoning Saga Takes a Turn: Man Hospitalized After Consuming Burrito

A recent incident at a Taco Bell in Colorado has raised concerns after a man was hospitalized after consuming a burrito from the location. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has reported that the problem began when a customer used the drive-thru to order several soft tacos and a soda, but was told that they could not provide him with his soda due to the machine being out of order. The man asked for a burrito as a replacement, but things escalated when he was told the staff was unable to comply with his request.

Read full story
52 comments
New York City, NY

Whole Foods' Largest Selection of Local Products Yet: New Store Opens in Downtown Manhattan

Whole Foods Market opened its newest grocery store in New York City's financial district on Wednesday. Whole Foods Market opened its newest grocery store in New York City's financial district on Wednesday, featuring a wide selection of locally made products, an unprecedented layout and interior design, and a historic Art Deco-style building. This is the 513th location for the upscale supermarket chain in the U.S.

Read full story

Subway Considers $10 Billion Sale Amid Challenges: According To A Report

Subway, the largest restaurant chain in the United States, is reportedly looking for a new owner in a potential $10 billion sale. The Wall Street Journal cites an anonymous source who claims that the chain has retained advisers to explore the sale, which is said to be in its early stages. Subway has not confirmed or denied the rumors.

Read full story
2 comments
Nashville, TN

Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The East

In-N-Out Burger, a California-based fast-food chain, known for its secret menu and animal-style burgers, has announced plans to expand to the East Coast with new locations in the Nashville, Tennessee area starting in 2026.

Read full story
1 comments
Selma, AL

Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of Locations

Walmart is one of the largest retailers in the world, and millions of people across the US rely on its stores to get their groceries and other necessities at a low cost. However, the company has not been immune to store closures and has had to close multiple "underperforming" locations throughout the country. Additionally, several Walmart stores have also suffered from massive fires that were set intentionally over the past few months. This has led to concerns over the future of affected locations and whether they will reopen.

Read full story
109 comments

Grocery Inflation Hits Shoppers Hard As Egg Prices Skyrocket

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many changes in the way we live our daily lives, and one of those changes has been the drastic increase in the cost of everyday essentials, including eggs.

Read full story
3 comments

Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores

Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.

Read full story
204 comments
Seattle, WA

Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A Staple

The athletic retail industry has seen a significant decrease in store locations over the past year. In July 2022, Olympia Sports announced that it would be shutting down all 35 of its remaining stores and going out of business completely by September. In August 2022, SoulCycle and Peloton both confirmed they would be closing locations as well. Now, popular sports retailers including Nike are announcing store closures.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Costco Under Fire: Sued for False Advertising of Tuna Products as "Dolphin Safe"

Costco, one of the largest wholesalers in the world, is facing a lawsuit that alleges that it falsely advertised its canned Kirkland Signature White Albacore Tuna in Water as "dolphin safe."

Read full story

Dollar General Announces New Partnership: It Will Help Shoppers "Stretch Their Budget"

In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta, an app that provides cash back rebates. Inflation continues to be a major concern for consumers as prices for goods and services continue to rise. In an effort to help shoppers save money, discount retailer Dollar General has announced a new partnership with Ibotta, an app that provides cash back rebates.

Read full story
96 comments
Nebraska State

Postal Disruptions in Nebraska as USPS Closes 21 Post Offices

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of 21 post offices in Nebraska due to a major snowstorm in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in different parts of Nebraska.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Postal Disruptions in California as USPS Closes Post Office

The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of one post office in California due to ongoing winter storms in the state. The Planada Post Office is currently not providing mail or retail service to customers in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in the area.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy