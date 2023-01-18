Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for Business

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the United States, has opened its "Store of the Future" at the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek, Ohio.

The store, which opened during the holiday season , is one of the dozens of locations that has undergone a major makeover. The store and city celebrated the re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The first "Store of the Future" debuted in Walmart's home state of Arkansas in February of last year , and since then, the redesign has been implemented at dozens of other Walmarts throughout the country.

Interactive Elements:

The redesign is focused on making the shopping experience more interactive for shoppers. The stores have "activated corners" that are said to pull customers in and help them "touch, feel and become a part of the space".

Walmart gave the example of a home section where shoppers can touch objects like blankets and pillows in a mock living room or bedroom set, and then be able to purchase the items in-store or online at a later date.

The new "Store of the Future" also puts a focus on creating a "store-within-a-store experience," where specific brands have the space to create an immersive shopping experience.

Expanded Touchpoints:

Sections in the new store are equipped with QR codes - what Walmart calls touchpoints - which allow customers to check for similar items to the ones shown in the section. For example, in the Pets area, a customer may scan the QR code to find additional dog bed options, learn about Walmart’s pet insurance service options, or have a 20-pound bag of kibble delivered to their door.

The remodeled store also now has the jewelry store Claire's , where trained staff provide customers with ear piercings. Other improvements include larger shopping lanes and expanded section sizes.

Future Expansion:

Walmart plans to implement the "Store of the Future" remodeling in 28 outlets nationwide . The retailer is investing $130 million into the project. Just last week, another version opened in Pennsylvania.

Conclusion:

