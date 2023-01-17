New Tax Brackets For 2023: How It Will Affect Your Take-Home Pay?

In one week, Americans can begin filing their 2022 tax returns but there are four significant changes to be aware of before then.

The IRS will begin accepting and processing individual tax returns on January 23. New tax brackets have taken effect, which may change the way you file and how much money you take home. Higher tax brackets were announced back in October, and they could help Americans increase take-home pay in 2023.

Changes In Tax Brackets:

Higher limits for the federal income tax brackets aim to avoid "bracket creep," or when taxpayers are pushed into higher income brackets even though they face steeper prices on goods - making their purchasing power unchanged.

Tax brackets are shifting higher by about seven percent for 2023 while the top tax rate remains at 37 percent. The higher thresholds could result in big savings for millions of United States taxpayers.

Changes For Single Filers:

Those who are single filers should take note of the new tax brackets and how much of their income can be taxed. For example, a single filer earning taxable income of $11,000 or less can only be taxed 10 percent.

The brackets shift up from there as follows:

12 percent: Taxable income over $11,000

Taxable income over $11,000 22 percent: Taxable income over $44,725

Taxable income over $44,725 24 percent: Taxable income over $95,375

Taxable income over $95,375 32 percent: Taxable income over $182,100

Taxable income over $182,100 35 percent: Taxable income over $231,250

Taxable income over $231,250 37 percent: Taxable income over $578,125

Changes For Joint Filers:

Similarly, joint filers who make $22,000 or less can only be taxed at 10 percent. The brackets then shift up as follows:

12 percent: Taxable income over $22,000

Taxable income over $22,000 22 percent: Taxable income over $89,450

Taxable income over $89,450 24 percent: Taxable income over $190,750

Taxable income over $190,750 32 percent: Taxable income over $364,200

Taxable income over $364,200 35 percent: Taxable income over $462,500

Taxable income over $462,500 37 percent: Taxable income over $693,750

Earned Income Tax Credit:

In addition to shifting tax brackets, the IRS also increased the threshold for the earned income tax credit. Families with three or more children who qualify may receive up to $7,430. That's a change from 2022 when the maximum was $6,935.

Flexible Spending Accounts:

Another change made by the IRS is the amount of money employees can contribute to their health flexible spending accounts . In 2023, the maximum contribution has risen to $3,050. That's an increase of $200 compared to the 2022 amount of $2,850.

As the tax season approaches, it is important to be aware of these changes to ensure that you are getting the most out of your tax return. It is also important to seek the help of a tax professional if you are unsure of how to navigate these changes.

