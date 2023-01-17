Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores

Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow.

Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “ normal business evaluation process ” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."

The Closures:

JOANN Fabric is no longer operating in Batavia, New York, Marion, Ohio, Huntington Beach, California, and Cockeysville, Maryland. All of these store closures took effect on Sunday, January 15.

The following stores will also close on Sunday , January 22: Sault Sainte Marie, Michigan, Bridgeport, West Virginia, Brockton, Massachusetts, and Keene, New Hampshire.

Liquidation Sales:

Customers who are affected by the upcoming store closures might want to check out the liquidation sales . For example, the Marion Star reported that the location in the Centre Mall was offering discounts on all merchandise that ranged between 20 percent and 40 percent off.

Other Retailers Closing:

JOANN Fabric is not the only retailer closing multiple locations. Bed Bath & Beyond said it would be closing 150 stores as its sales are declining and it’s running out of cash. Macy's plans on closing 125 stores, with at least four closing this year and liquidation sales starting this month. Morphe quietly shuttered stores throughout the holiday season, with rumors of the retailer only giving staff four days' notice.

The move by retailers to close multiple locations follows the “retail apocalypse” trend of consumers switching their shopping habits online. Retailers had to close 9,300 stores in 2019 because of this, with the stay-at-home orders from the pandemic accelerating that.

