Walmart's 'Crazy' Policy Change: Plastic and Paper Bags Banned in Stores Across Connecticut

Walmart stores across Connecticut are set to ban plastic and paper bags in an effort to reduce waste.

The policy, which will come into force on Wednesday, has been met with mixed reactions from customers, with some calling it "crazy" and others accepting it as a necessary change. The company is encouraging customers to use reusable bags, containers, or boxes instead.

Banning Plastic Bags:

A state law that came into force in July 2021 banned plastic bags. Prior to the ban, shoppers were required to pay 10 cents for a one-time-use plastic bag. Plastic bags have also been banned in California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, Oregon, and Vermont. Stores in Canada are also shifting away from plastic.

Adapting To The Change:

Walmart shoppers have been left furious by the upcoming policy change. Some customers have said that they already have a lot of bags and the one day they forget to bring their own, it's going to be a problem.

However, a manager of a Walmart store in Lisbon believes that customers will adapt to the new change. He said that the plastic bag ban was tough to do and customers didn't react well but after a while, they got used to it and they adapted to it so he thinks the same will come with this.

Beyond the Bag Program:

The transition is part of Walmart's “ Beyond the Bag ” program. In 2020, the company's executives said :

Because Walmart has set an aspirational zero waste goal, we have joined the 'Beyond the Bag' initiative as a Founding Partner to accelerate innovation for much-needed solutions. With funding from Walmart, Target, and CVS Health, this three-year initiative is led by Closed Loop Partners with the goal of identifying, testing, and implementing viable design solutions and models that more sustainably serve the purpose of the current retail bag.

Conclusion:

