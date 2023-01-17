Retail Apocalypse Continues: Popular Clothing Stores Closing – Check If Your Favorite Store Is Set To Shut For Good

Four popular clothing stores, Eddie Bauer, Century 21, Macy's, and JCPenney, are facing closures in January.

Retail companies have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many being forced to close their doors. The move towards digital shopping and the pandemic have been the reasons behind the decline in brick-and-mortar sales. Some retailers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows companies to remain operating but restructure business affairs, debts, and assets.

Eddie Bauer:

Outdoor apparel company Eddie Bauer will be shutting its Saratoga Springs, NY store this month, officially closing on January 28. The reason behind the closure is unknown. The company, which started in Seattle, Washington in 1920, patented the first quilted down jacket.

Century 21:

After filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, the discount department store will close all 13 of its remaining locations . With its insurers refusing to pay $175 million, Century 21 had no choice but to close after 60 years in business. The 13 stores were all located in either New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Florida.

Macy's:

The department store closed 25 locations in 2019 as part of a three-year plan to close one-fifth of its stores. The pandemic accelerated digital sales and Macy's was forced to close all of its 775 locations in response, but remained operational online.

Early last year, the retailer announced the closure of six more stores in Alabama, California, Colorado, Missouri, Texas, and Bloomingdale's in Florida.

JCPenney:

Department store JCPenney declared bankruptcy in May 2020 and said it would close over 800 stores. The company has accumulated a net loss of $4.5 billion since 2010, according to CBInsights.

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group acquired the chain later that year for $1.75 billion. Since then, the company has restructured its debt and closed over 200 stores. Currently, JCPenney has about 670 stores.

Conclusion:

