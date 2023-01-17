Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.

The proposal includes $3,000 per child aged five or younger, with the total capped at $7,500. However, the payments would be smaller than he had originally hoped. Walz's budget proposal is set to be announced on January 24th, and discussions over the rebate have been met with mixed reactions.

Proposed Tax Rebates:

Walz's original proposal last year included $1,000 for individual filers and $2,000 for joint filers. However, this has found only "lukewarm support" among his fellow Democrats. Walz acknowledged that inflation has made the proposal less appealing, and that a little bit of the surplus could really help Minnesotans.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Majority Leader Jamie Long have expressed a desire for tax credits targeted at families, with $3,000 per child aged five or younger, up to a cap of $7,500.

Social Security Tax Burden:

Walz also announced plans to alleviate the tax burden on Social Security recipients in Minnesota by proposing exemptions for a significant portion of them. Currently, about half of Minnesota's Social Security recipients are not taxed on their benefits, but Walz plans to keep the tax in place for the wealthiest individuals. This move is noteworthy because most states do not tax Social Security benefits.

Conclusion:

However, the final figures have not yet been announced. Discussions over the rebate have been met with mixed reactions, with some lawmakers pushing for tax credits targeted at families, while others have concerns over the potential impact on future budgets.

Walz also announced plans to alleviate the tax burden on Social Security recipients in Minnesota by proposing exemptions for a significant portion of them.

