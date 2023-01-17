Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed.

Photo by Sun Fresh Market

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.

Many regulars and nearby residents have expressed frustration with the news because the store was so convenient, along with overall confusion because it seemed to be booming with business. The grocer's landlord, Lane4 Property Group, said that the closing came “unexpected.”

Pandemic Impact:

The Red Bridge shopping center, where the store is located, suffered greatly during the pandemic causing several stores to close and many local residents to lose their jobs. Sun Fresh was one of the only locations to survive which led it to hire some of the furloughed workers from other stores in the center that closed. Now, all of those workers will be faced with finding a new job.

Mayor's Statement:

Mayor Quinton Lucus said on Facebook Sunday:

Our Red Bridge area neighborhoods deserve access to high-quality services, including grocery and shopping options. I look forward to working with area leaders and neighbors to secure a new store that will continue the strong resurgence of the Red Bridge Shopping Center and South Kansas City.

Conclusion:

The closure of Ball's Sun Fresh Market is unexpected and a disappointment to many customers. The reason for the closure remains a mystery, but it could be due to the impact of the pandemic on the Red Bridge shopping center.

Mayor Quinton Lucus has pledged to work with area leaders and neighbors to secure a new store that will continue the strong resurgence of the Red Bridge Shopping Center and South Kansas City.

