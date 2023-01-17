Outrage Over New Dress Code for Female Lawmakers in Missouri

A dress code for female lawmakers in Missouri has caused a stir after it was approved as part of a new rules package.

Photo by Aditya Joshi on Unsplash

The dress code requires women to cover their shoulders while on the job, but does not alter the dress code for men. The move sparked outrage from some Democrats who said the change was sexist.

New Dress Code:

The Missouri House of Representatives has adopted rules for women that will require them to cover their shoulders while on the job. The previous dress code required women to wear “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots.” However, with the new rules, women will have to cover their shoulders by wearing a jacket, knit blazer, or cardigan.

Reaction:

The move, proposed by Republican state Rep Ann Kelley, sparked outrage from some Democrats who said the change was sexist because the dress code for men was not altered.

Democrat state Rep Ashley Aune said :

Do you know what it feels like to have a bunch of men in this room looking at your top trying to determine if it’s appropriate or not?

Democratic state Rep Peter Merideth, who refused to vote, said :

I don’t think I’m qualified to say what’s appropriate or not appropriate for women and I think that is a really dangerous road for us all to go down,” said Democratic state Rep Peter Merideth, who refused to vote.

"Well, I know some governments require women to wear things over their face, but here, 'Oh, it’s OK because we’re just talking about how many layers they have to have over their shoulders,'” Merideth added.

Women hold less than a third of the seats in the Missouri House, which is made up of 116 men and 43 women, according to the state House website.

Conclusion:

The dress code amendment was passed in a voice vote and the rules were adopted by the GOP-controlled legislature in a 105-51 vote, but not without hearing from House Democrats. The sudden shift has sparked outrage from some lawmakers and the public, who say the change is sexist and unnecessary.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the new dress code for female lawmakers in Missouri? Do you believe the dress code is sexist and unnecessary? How do you think this dress code will affect female lawmakers in their work?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!