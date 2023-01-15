End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey Location

The Barnes & Noble store in Paramus, New Jersey will be closing its doors next month.

Photo by (Raymondclarkeimages/Flickr)

Bookstores are a beloved part of our communities, but the rise of e-books and online retailers has made it harder for brick-and-mortar bookstores to stay open. Barnes & Noble, one of the largest bookstore chains in the U.S., is not immune to this trend. Sadly, the Barnes & Noble store in Paramus, New Jersey will be closing its doors next month.

Closure Announcement:

The store announced its closure plans in a Dec. 30 Facebook post , confirming that its final day of business is Feb 11. The post reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of this Barnes & Noble bookstore. We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many more years, but the landlord has chosen not to renew our lease and will be redeveloping the site. It has truly been our honor and privilege to be your bookseller in Paramus for the last 28 years."

Customer Reaction:

The post has garnered nearly 500 likes and over 300 comments, with many Facebook users expressing their disappointment with the closure.

One user wrote :

Your store has always been the best Barnes & Noble. No other store has the variety and volume of inventory you do, which is why Paramus has always been my go-to store.

Looking for a New Location:

Despite the closure, there is a glimmer of hope. The Barnes & Noble Paramus team confirmed that they are looking for a new location and are "hoping to return close to here with a new bookstore before too long."

They are asking customers with location suggestions to forward them to MyBarnesandNoble@bn.com with the subject line "Paramus."

Conclusion:

It is a sad day for book lovers in Paramus, New Jersey as the Barnes & Noble on Route 17 will be closing its doors next month. However, the Barnes & Noble team is actively looking for a new location, and the community is rallying around them with suggestions for a new location. We hope to see a new bookstore open in the area soon.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What is your favorite memory of this Barnes & Noble store? Where do you think the new Barnes & Noble location should be? How do you feel about the closure of this bookstore?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!