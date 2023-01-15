From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!

An 82-year-old Walmart cashier, Warren Marion, was able to retire after a local business owner in Cumberland, Maryland, helped raise $108,000 for him through a GoFundme campaign.

Rory McCarty, the owner of an extermination business called Bug Boys , has a large following on TikTok which he used to raise awareness for Marion.

Rory McCarty:

Rory McCarty is the owner of an extermination business called Bug Boys , which has 300,000 followers on TikTok. McCarty's followers seem to enjoy the many creepy crawly videos he posts, which has helped him gain a large following. Some of his videos have gotten 7-8 million views, making him one of the largest TikTok following in the world of all pest control sites.

Meeting At Walmart:

After meeting Marion at Walmart and having a chat with him, McCarty was inspired to help Navy veteran and widower Marion "do the things he would love to do" in his twilight years. He said he couldn't find good help and was astounded by the fact that Marion was still working at the age of 82.

Making People Happy:

Marion was happy to talk to McCarty, and said that his job at Walmart was to make people happy. He has been working at Walmart for 16 years and likes to "keep busy and keep his bills paid."

GoFundMe Launched:

McCarty was inspired to help Marion after seeing another TikTok fundraiser where crowdfunding resulted in an elderly lady receiving $100,000 in donations. He launched a GoFundMe for Marion and set a goal of $108,000. The crowdfunding efforts were successful, and McCarty met his fundraising goal in a few days.

By Christmas Day, the fund had raised more than $110,000. Marion, who has since retired from Walmart, is still in shock and said that the campaign went viral and even reached people from Ireland.

Conclusion:

Rory McCarty's GoFundMe campaign for Warren Marion was a success and helped the 82-year-old retire from Walmart. The campaign went viral and even reached people from Ireland. McCarty's TikTok following helped raise awareness for the campaign, and people continued to donate money even after the goal was met. It is heartwarming to see how the generosity of strangers can make a difference in someone's life.

