Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage

Ty D.

Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbLdW_0kFbHxoB00
Photo byJakub KapusnakonUnsplash

Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.

In this article, we will be discussing the current situation on egg prices and supply in the United States.

Rising Egg Prices:

Shoppers have started noticing a significant change in the price of eggs during their recent grocery store trips. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) the average price of eggs has skyrocketed by a staggering 60 percent in just one year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Egg Markets Overview published Jan. 6 shows that depending on where you live, a dozen large eggs could cost anywhere from $4.43 to $7.37.

Shortage in Supply:

In addition to the rising prices, shoppers are also facing a shortage in supply. From Colorado to New York, shoppers are having trouble finding eggs on the shelves.

The New York Times reported that

Shelves are bare in the store and when you find them, they're twice or even three times more expensive than they usually are.

Grocery Stores Limiting Egg Purchases:

Several major grocers, including Kroger and Lidl, have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions due to the rising prices and shortage in supply. This means that shoppers will be able to purchase only a limited amount of eggs per visit.

Conclusion:

The rising prices and shortage in supply of eggs have caused major grocery stores to limit egg purchases in certain regions. This has been a significant change for shoppers who have been used to purchasing eggs at a lower cost. The situation is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen how it will affect the egg market in the long run.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you noticed a change in the price and availability of eggs in your area? How has this situation affected your grocery shopping and meal planning? Do you think this situation will continue in the long run or is it a temporary problem?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Eggs# Food# Stores# Business# Money

Comments / 132

Published by

I write about the things that matter. I'm a born and bred Californian, and I love exploring and writing about the Golden State! I also cover various topics - from social interest issues to history, politics, people, and culture.

California State
13K followers

More from Ty D.

Retail Apocalypse Continues: Bed Bath & Beyond Announces More Store Closures - Might File For Bankruptcy

Bed Bath & Beyond, a popular retail chain, has announced the closure of over 120 locations in the United States. Bed Bath & Beyond, a popular retail chain, has announced the closure of over 120 locations in the United States, including 62 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 6 Buy Buy Baby locations, and 2 Harmon stores. The company has been facing financial struggles for several years and has gone through multiple executives since 2019.

Read full story
8 comments

Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation

CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.

Read full story
292 comments
Beavercreek, OH

Step into the Future of Retail: Walmart's 'Store of the Future' Now Open for Business

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the United States, has opened its "Store of the Future" at the Walmart Supercenter in Beavercreek, Ohio. The store, which opened during the holiday season, is one of the dozens of locations that has undergone a major makeover. The store and city celebrated the re-opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Read full story
145 comments

New Tax Brackets For 2023: How It Will Affect Your Take-Home Pay?

In one week, Americans can begin filing their 2022 tax returns but there are four significant changes to be aware of before then. The IRS will begin accepting and processing individual tax returns on January 23. New tax brackets have taken effect, which may change the way you file and how much money you take home. Higher tax brackets were announced back in October, and they could help Americans increase take-home pay in 2023.

Read full story

Retail Apocalypse Continues: JOANN Fabric Shuttering Multiple Stores

Arts and crafts retailer JOANN Fabric has begun shutting down two locations in the United States this month, with four more closures to follow. Despite the closures, the company has reassured its customers that it is not going out of business or having any mass store closures. JOANN Fabric currently has 842 locations and the closures are a part of its “normal business evaluation process” as the company plans to "unveil new stores with updated features and offerings in 2023."

Read full story
18 comments
Connecticut State

Walmart's 'Crazy' Policy Change: Plastic and Paper Bags Banned in Stores Across Connecticut

Walmart stores across Connecticut are set to ban plastic and paper bags in an effort to reduce waste. The policy, which will come into force on Wednesday, has been met with mixed reactions from customers, with some calling it "crazy" and others accepting it as a necessary change. The company is encouraging customers to use reusable bags, containers, or boxes instead.

Read full story
165 comments

Retail Apocalypse Continues: Popular Clothing Stores Closing – Check If Your Favorite Store Is Set To Shut For Good

Four popular clothing stores, Eddie Bauer, Century 21, Macy's, and JCPenney, are facing closures in January. Retail companies have been hit hard by the pandemic, with many being forced to close their doors. The move towards digital shopping and the pandemic have been the reasons behind the decline in brick-and-mortar sales. Some retailers have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows companies to remain operating but restructure business affairs, debts, and assets.

Read full story
54 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Governor Proposes Tax Rebates of Up to $7,500 for Families

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's budget proposal includes tax rebates from the state's massive $17.6 billion surplus, with the potential for payments up to $7,500 for families.

Read full story
178 comments
Kansas City, MO

Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down Unexpectedly

A beloved grocery store in Missouri has announced that it will be shutting down its operations by the end of the month, leaving many customers confused and disappointed. Ball's Sun Fresh Market, which has been in operation in Kansas City since 1991, has not announced the closure, but employees have informed the press. The store, located at 11212 Holmes Rd, is owned by Balls Food Stores, but the reason for its closure remains a mystery.

Read full story
5 comments

Rite Aid CEO Resigns, Future Of Pharmacy Chain In Question

Rite Aid has seen its CEO, Heyward Donigan, depart suddenly, causing concerns about the company's future. The sudden shift has led some to speculate that Rite Aid could be the target of another takeover attempt, as the value of Rite Aid's stock has plummeted over 85% in the last two years.

Read full story
Missouri State

Outrage Over New Dress Code for Female Lawmakers in Missouri

A dress code for female lawmakers in Missouri has caused a stir after it was approved as part of a new rules package. The dress code requires women to cover their shoulders while on the job, but does not alter the dress code for men. The move sparked outrage from some Democrats who said the change was sexist.

Read full story
17 comments
Farmingdale, NY

Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative Features

Walmart has launched newly remodeled supercenters in Teterboro, New Jersey, and Farmingdale, New York, with a focus on innovation and convenience. The remodeled stores feature a reconfigured layout with more convenient access to popular areas such as baby food, pets, and paper products. The company has also introduced Walmart Pay, a touchless payment app, and an online grocery pickup service. These renovations are designed to help customers save time and improve their shopping experience.

Read full story
2 comments

Sam's Club Outshines Costco in Competitive Pricing

Sam's Club, a Walmart-owned bulk retailer, is now offering better deals on many grocery staples to online shoppers, according to The Motley Fool's Ascent. The personal finance site found that Sam's Club provides a "far better selection of shippable items" and also offers in-store pickup for online orders, while Costco's digital presence is "disappointing," by comparison.

Read full story
East Rutherford, NJ

Babies R Us Returns: Iconic Brand Makes Comeback with New Flagship Store

The iconic brand of Babies R Us is making a comeback with the opening of a new flagship store at the American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey this summer. The news comes as one of Babies R Us' competitors, Buy Buy Baby, faces uncertainty as its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond, hints at potential bankruptcy. The licensing and brand management firm, WHP Global, which acquired the Toys R Us brand names and intellectual properties after the giant toy retailer's 2017 bankruptcy and liquidation, plans to return the brand, which has licensed stores in other countries, to United States shoppers.

Read full story
1 comments

The Baccarat Hotel New York Launches $3000 Tea Service

The Baccarat Hotel New York has recently launched a new tea service, The Crystal Tea, which is the most expensive tea service in the city. The service costs $3000 and is served in the hotel's Grand Salon. The menu, service and setting are a departure from traditional English tea service, and is designed to reflect the crystal brand's heritage of creating masterpieces for generations of royal households.

Read full story
1 comments
Paramus, NJ

End Of An Era: Barnes & Noble Shuttering Its Paramus, New Jersey Location

The Barnes & Noble store in Paramus, New Jersey will be closing its doors next month. Bookstores are a beloved part of our communities, but the rise of e-books and online retailers has made it harder for brick-and-mortar bookstores to stay open. Barnes & Noble, one of the largest bookstore chains in the U.S., is not immune to this trend. Sadly, the Barnes & Noble store in Paramus, New Jersey will be closing its doors next month.

Read full story
Cumberland, MD

From The Register To Retirement: How A Business Owner Helped The 82 Year Old Walmart Cashier Retire!

An 82-year-old Walmart cashier, Warren Marion, was able to retire after a local business owner in Cumberland, Maryland, helped raise $108,000 for him through a GoFundme campaign.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Burger King Struggles: Major Franchisee Toms King Holdings Files For Bankruptcy, Shuts 90 Restaurants

Burger King's major franchisee, TOMS King Holdings, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to sell all 90 of its current locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois.

Read full story
493 comments

New York Considers A Ban On Gas Stoves in Bold Move. What Should We Expect?

New York is considering a ban on gas stoves in new buildings, citing health concerns and environmental impact. Cooking with gas is a common practice in the United States, with more than 40 million homes using gas stoves. However, recent research has raised concerns about the impact of gas stoves on human health. New York is now considering a ban on gas stoves in new buildings, citing health concerns and environmental impact.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy