Egg-Crisis In The US: Major Grocery Stores Limit Purchases Due To Shortage

Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.

Eggs are a staple in most kitchens and are an economical choice. However, recent events have caused a significant change in the price of eggs and a shortage in supply. Major grocery stores including Kroger and Lidl have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions.

In this article, we will be discussing the current situation on egg prices and supply in the United States.

Rising Egg Prices:

Shoppers have started noticing a significant change in the price of eggs during their recent grocery store trips. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) Consumer Price Index (CPI) the average price of eggs has skyrocketed by a staggering 60 percent in just one year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Egg Markets Overview published Jan. 6 shows that depending on where you live, a dozen large eggs could cost anywhere from $4.43 to $7.37.

Shortage in Supply:

In addition to the rising prices, shoppers are also facing a shortage in supply. From Colorado to New York, shoppers are having trouble finding eggs on the shelves.

The New York Times reported that

Shelves are bare in the store and when you find them, they're twice or even three times more expensive than they usually are.

Grocery Stores Limiting Egg Purchases:

Several major grocers, including Kroger and Lidl, have started limiting egg purchases in certain regions due to the rising prices and shortage in supply. This means that shoppers will be able to purchase only a limited amount of eggs per visit.

Conclusion:

The rising prices and shortage in supply of eggs have caused major grocery stores to limit egg purchases in certain regions. This has been a significant change for shoppers who have been used to purchasing eggs at a lower cost. The situation is still ongoing, and it remains to be seen how it will affect the egg market in the long run.

