Burger King Struggles: Major Franchisee Toms King Holdings Files For Bankruptcy, Shuts 90 Restaurants

Burger King's major franchisee, TOMS King Holdings, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and plans to sell all 90 of its current locations in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois.

The pandemic, inflation, higher supply costs, and a lack of labor all took a serious toll on recent profits, and TOMS King is unable to pay back its debts. The company owes $35 million in secured debt to Bank of America, $7 million in unsecured debt to Burger King and about $7 million is owed to numerous landlords, creditors, and vendors.

Background:

TOMS King Holdings was one of the top-performing Burger King franchisees in North America as recently as 2018, operating over 100 locations at the time. However, the company has struggled financially in recent years due to the pandemic and sky-high inflation.

According to the court filings :

The company's business suffered significantly from [a] loss of foot traffic, resulting in declining revenue without proportionate decreases in rental obligations, debt service and other liabilities.

Pandemic Impact:

Burger King's Struggles:

TOMS King is not the only Burger King franchisee to feel the financial strain recently. Over the summer, credit ratings agencies downgraded numerous Burger King operators due to various inflation-related issues (higher labor costs, lower sales).

The greater Burger King brand also did not fare well during the pandemic, Wendy's claimed the spot of the #2 U.S. burger chain by sales, pushing BK down to #3. Burger King's profits have also been slow to recover post-pandemic, but there are signs of a turnaround.

Reclaim the Flame:

A $400 million investment plan has been announced by Burger King's parent company in recognition of recent issues. It aims to revitalize the overall BK brand by September 2022. Known as Reclaim the Flame, Burger King will pursue new marketing campaigns, menu changes, and improvements to over 3,500 restaurants (new technologies, better kitchen equipment).

Conclusion:

The pandemic, inflation, higher supply costs, and a lack of labor have all taken a serious toll on the restaurant business, and even a brand like Burger King hasn't been immune to the economic squeeze. TOMS King's bankruptcy filing and decision to sell all 90 of its current locations is a reflection of the difficulties faced by many in the industry. Despite these challenges, the company and the wider Burger King brand are looking to move forward, with plans for growth and revitalization.

