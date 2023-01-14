New York Considers A Ban On Gas Stoves in Bold Move. What Should We Expect?

New York is considering a ban on gas stoves in new buildings, citing health concerns and environmental impact.

Cooking with gas is a common practice in the United States, with more than 40 million homes using gas stoves. However, recent research has raised concerns about the impact of gas stoves on human health. New York is now considering a ban on gas stoves in new buildings, citing health concerns and environmental impact.

This article will explore the evidence against gas stoves and the potential for more states to follow in New York's footsteps.

Gas Stoves And Health Risks:

Recent research has pointed to potential health risks associated with the use of gas stoves. A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that the use of indoor gas stoves is linked to an increased risk of asthma among children, with 13% of current children's asthma in the U.S. attributed to gas stove usage.

Another study , published in the Environmental Science & Technology journal, found a connection between gas stoves and chemicals linked to cancer. Researchers found 21 toxins, including the carcinogen benzene, in samples of unburned natural gas from different houses.

A third study, also published in Environmental Science & Technology journal , found that people can easily exceed national standards for safe hourly outdoor exposure to poisonous gases called nitrogen oxides when using gas stoves in homes with poor ventilation.

New York's Move To Ban Gas Stoves:

New York is considering a ban on gas stoves in new buildings as part of Governor Kathy Hochul's "New York Housing Compact" plan. The plan calls for the ban of fossil fuels by 2025 for newly built structures on a smaller scale, and by 2028 for larger ones. As a result, new buildings would be required to "have zero emissions and no gas stoves," according to Forbes .

This move has already created controversy, with some residents questioning the practicality of such a ban. However, if New York does push forward with the ban, it would not be the first state to do so. California has already sought to prohibit natural gas appliances by 2030.

Will Other States Follow Suit?

It's possible that other states may follow in New York and California's footsteps and consider similar bans on gas stoves. However, as of February 2022, 21 states have adopted "preemption laws" that prohibit local officials from enacting regulations on gas appliances. This means that it may be difficult for other states to join the fray.

Conclusion:

Gas stoves are a common household appliance in the United States, but recent research has raised concerns about their impact on human health. New York is now considering a ban on gas stoves in new buildings, citing health and environmental concerns. While other states may also consider similar bans, preemption laws in some states may make it difficult for them to do so.

