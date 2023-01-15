Dancers Surprise Mourners At Funeral With Flashmob Performance Of "Another One Bites The Dust"

Mourners at a funeral were surprised to see a flashmob break out into Queen's classic "Another One Bites the Dust" in the middle of the service.

Photo by panyawat auitpol on Unsplash

However, the unique performance was planned in advance by the woman being mourned, Sandie Wood, who passed away from tongue cancer and was a victim of the National Health Service (NHS) blood contamination scandal.

This article will explore why Wood wanted the flashmob at her funeral and the reactions of those involved.

Going Out In Style:

Sandie Wood wanted to say goodbye in her own unique way . She insisted on a pink coffin with her sparkly high heels and purses displayed next to it. "Going out in style" was written on the coffin. Wood also had a floral white witch riding a broomstick on the top of the hearse.

One Of A Kind:

Wood's friend, Sam Ryalls, organized the flashmob.

According to Ryalls :

She was one of a kind, so she left the world how she lived it, being herself. She wanted everyone to remember her funeral but not for a sad reason.

Wood was determined not to have a depressing funeral and wanted to leave a lasting impression.

Happy Sendoff:

According to Ryalls , Wood wanted to ensure that her funeral was a celebration of her life rather than a depressing event. He said "Everyone is sad and grieving because she is not here anymore but that doesn't mean her final day had to be that way."

Finding Dancers:

It wasn't easy finding dancers who felt comfortable performing as a flashmob at a funeral. "The hardest thing was finding dancers who would do it. I rang so many different companies but they all said they weren't comfortable doing it," said Ryalls.

Something Different:

Eventually, the dance troupe Flaming Feathers agreed to perform at the funeral. "We've been gigging for 12 years and we've never done a funeral," said owner Claire Phipps.

We had to pretend to be part of the guests with people crying and grieving and then get up, whip our coats off and rock out. It was really nice to do something different.

Blood Contamination Scandal:

The NHS blood contamination scandal refers to the contamination of blood products supplied by the NHS in the United Kingdom between the 1970s and the 1990s.

The contamination was caused by the presence of Hepatitis C and HIV, which were not adequately screened for at the time. This scandal had a lasting impact on those affected and their families.

Conclusion:

Sandie Wood's funeral was a unique and memorable event, planned in advance by Wood herself. Despite the challenges of finding dancers who were comfortable performing at a funeral, the flashmob added a celebratory element to the service, which was in line with Wood's wishes to leave the world as she lived it, being herself.

The NHS blood contamination scandal continues to have a lasting impact on those affected and their families.

