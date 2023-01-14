Officials File Restraining Order Against Dollar General for Deceptive Pricing

Dollar General, a popular discount chain in the United States, has been facing intense scrutiny over its pricing practices in recent months.

In December 2022, 28 stores in North Carolina were fined for overcharging customers due to price scanner errors, and the Ohio Attorney General's Office (AGO) filed a lawsuit against the company for price discrepancies in multiple counties.

However, despite these penalties and negative press, officials are reporting that Dollar General continues to charge more at the register than the prices listed on its shelves.

Backstory:

Ohio has been at the forefront of this issue, with Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost calling out Dollar General for its "appalling behavior." The AGO's lawsuit accuses the store of violating Ohio's Consumer Sales Practices Act by listing inaccurate prices in what it calls "bait advertising." The state is requesting the company to pay damages to consumers and approximately $25,000 in civil fines for each violation.

Additionally, officials have called for court intervention to remedy the unjust situation for consumers and bring Dollar General into compliance with Ohio law.

Warning Stickers:

In an attempt to address the issue, Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano placed warning signs on Dollar General registers in December 2022, informing shoppers that the price scanners were not approved by the Division of Weight and Measures.

Despite these efforts, Dollar General continues to overcharge customers.

Filing a Restraining Order:

To apply pressure and force Dollar General to address price discrepancies, Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost filed a temporary restraining order against the company on January 11. The order aims to prevent Dollar General from charging prices at the register that are not advertised on the shelves or vice versa. If granted, the order will be enforced for 14 days or until there's a preliminary injunction hearing.

Conclusion:

Dollar General's pricing practices have come under fire in recent months, with multiple fines and a lawsuit filed against the company for overcharging customers. Despite these efforts, officials are reporting that the company continues to charge more at the register than the prices listed on its shelves. Ohio's Attorney General has filed a temporary restraining order against the company in an effort to force them to address these discrepancies and stop deceptive pricing practices.

