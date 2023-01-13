'The Lost Cajun' Seafood Chain Making A Comeback: New Locations Planned

The Lost Cajun, a beloved seafood chain, is making a comeback after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in April of last year and closing several locations.

Photo by Vino Li on Unsplash

The family-friendly brand had liabilities of over $1.4 million and assets of around $338,000 at the time of the filing. However, the chain has emerged from bankruptcy and is now looking to expand.

Pandemic Impact:

During the pandemic, the chain was hit hard and lost several franchisees , who were experiencing major losses. They announced that they may be forced to shutter their restaurants. However, the company has managed to emerge from bankruptcy without any restaurant losses. The Lost Cajun has permanently closed three locations in Texas and one in Colorado but has also managed to open four new locations across the two states and South Carolina.

Growth Plans:

The Lost Cajun plans to continue growing and expanding the chain . Two more locations are scheduled to open early this year in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and Florence, South Carolina. The company plans to open six to eight new locations a year, according to a spokesperson.

Background:

The Lost Cajun was founded by Raymond "Griff" Griffin and wife Belinda in Colorado in 2010. The couple used 100-year-old recipes for gumbos, fried fish platters, and po'boys to develop the chain's menu with a traditional Cajun flair. The first franchisee was on-boarded in 2015.

Conclusion:

The Lost Cajun has managed to successfully navigate through the pandemic and come out on the other side. The chain's growth plans for the future demonstrate its resilience and ability to adapt in the face of adversity. The seafood chain's traditional Cajun flair and family-friendly atmosphere have made it a well-loved brand among customers.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever visited The Lost Cajun before? How do you feel about seafood chain's comeback after bankruptcy and closures? Are you excited to visit The Lost Cajun's new locations?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!