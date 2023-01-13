Experience the Convenience of Kroger's Mix Food Halls: Popular Fast-Food Restaurants Now Available in More Locations

Kroger, America's largest grocery chain, is opening new tech-driven food halls at more of its stores.

The new Mix Food Halls will allow customers to mix and match from multiple fast-food and fast casual-style restaurants, all prepared in a single centralized kitchen.

Kitchen United , a company that operates similar freestanding, ghost kitchen-style food halls in cities across the country, is partnering with the grocery giant on its expanding in-store dining options.

New Locations:

The Mix Food Halls, both located in central Ohio, will include popular standouts Fuku Fried Chicken, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen and Nékter Juice Bar. Additional options, such as Nathan's Famous, Saladworks and Dickey's Barbeque Pit, will vary depending on location.

Following the planned openings at its stores in Clintonville on Jan. 10 and Dublin on Jan. 11, Kroger will boast a total of three functioning food halls in the Columbus area. The first opened in Gahanna last November.

Digital Kiosks and Pick-up:

Customers place their orders through a digital kiosk, or via the Mix Food Hall's website or mobile app, and everything can be picked up when they're done with their shopping.

Conclusion:

Kroger is expanding its tech-driven food halls in more of its stores, allowing customers to order fully cooked meals to-go while they shop. The new Mix Food Halls are located in central Ohio and will feature popular standouts Fuku Fried Chicken, Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Nékter Juice Bar and other options.

Customers can place their orders through a digital kiosk, website or mobile app and pick- up after their shopping is done. This new concept is in partnership with Kitchen United, which currently operates similar freestanding, ghost kitchen-style food halls in cities across the country.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever finished grocery shopping and felt too tired to cook? How do you feel about this new concept of Kroger's food hall that allows you to order fully cooked meals while shopping? Have you ever visited any other grocery stores with food hall similar to Kroger's concept? How was your experience? Would you be likely to try out Kroger's new Mix Food Hall at one of their stores?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!