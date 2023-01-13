Discount Chain Five Below Is Changing 400 Locations To Higher-Priced Stores

Ty D.

Five Below is making changes to its stores. This time it's converting 400 stores to include its higher-priced section - Five Beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abWCT_0kCQigrr00
Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Five Below is a discount chain that offers novelty items, games, and gadgets, making it a great place to shop for party supplies or affordable gifts. They have been known for pricing all items below $5 for almost two decades, but in 2019 the price tags were raised, and the company introduced new toys and games priced between $6 and $10 in the "Ten Below Gift Shop."

Now, Five Below is making yet another change. This time it's converting 400 stores to include its higher-priced section - Five Beyond.

Expanding Five Beyond Concept:

In 2023, shoppers can expect to see redesigned Five Below stores. According to statements made by CEO Joel Anderson at the 2023 ICR Conference on Jan. 9, 400 stores will be converted to its higher-priced Five Beyond store format this year, Retail Dive reported. This concept was rolled out at approximately 250 Five Below stores in 2022, which now sell items "beyond $5 and still way below the rest," the retailer's website states.

Store-Within-A-Store Concept:

Five Beyond stemmed from "Ten Below" concept, starting out as just a shelf in Five Below stores, according to Retail Dive. Now, it's a full-blown store-within-a-store. Online, featured Five Beyond products range in price from $8 up to $25, with a Skateboard, a Bluetooth speaker and tripod stand, and an adjustable barbell and dumbbell set among the pricier picks.

More Changes In The Pipeline:

While shoppers will find more expensive items in stores, they'll also see more stores in general. Five Below plans to open over 200 new stores by Jan. 24, Retail TouchPoints reported, keeping pace with plans to open 1,000 new stores by 2025.

The retailer is also expanding assisted self-checkouts, which are already available in 70 percent of Five Below locations, per Retail Dive. By 2025, the retailer plans to have self-checkout in place at all locations.

Five Below Had A Strong Holiday Season:

According to Retail TouchPoints, Five Below saw a spike in net sales during the holidays, rising over $1 billion between Oct. 30, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023. The CEO attributed this success to strategic marketing and diverse merchandise across its "eight worlds," which are essentially its departments: Tech, Create, Play, Party, Candy, Room, Style, and New & Now.

Conclusion:

Five Below, a popular discount chain store known for its low prices, is making a significant change by converting 400 stores to include its higher-priced section, Five Beyond. This store-within-a-store concept offers items beyond $5 and still way below the rest.

The company will also open over 200 new stores by Jan. 24, and continue to expand assisted self-checkouts and self-checkout in all locations by 2025. They had a strong holiday season with net sales rising over $1 billion between Oct. 30, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think of Five Below's decision to convert 400 stores to Five Beyond? Have you ever shopped at Five Below? How do you find the prices and merchandise? Do you think self-checkouts and assisted self-checkouts will improve customer experience?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

# Five Below# Stores# Business# Money# Shopping

Comments / 35

