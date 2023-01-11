Rite Aid's Struggle Continues: CEO Heyward Donigan Steps Down As The Drugstore Continues To Struggle Financially

Rite Aid, the drugstore chain, announced that its CEO Heyward Donigan is leaving the company.

Rite Aid, the drugstore chain, announced that its CEO Heyward Donigan is leaving the company, which has struggled to become profitable during her tenure of more than three years.

Board member Elizabeth “Busy” Burr has been named as interim CEO effective immediately.

CEO Departure:

Donigan has been Rite Aid’s CEO since August of 2019.

According to Forbes , Donigan said she was “proud of all that we have achieved together” and believed “that the Company is well positioned for the future.”

Rite Aid board Chairman Bruce Bodaken said the board and Donigan agreed “that now is the right time to identify the next leader of the business.”

Struggles:

Rite Aid has struggled to compete with CVS Health, Walgreens, and Walmart and hasn't been able to turn a profit despite closing dozens of stores. The company is looking for a new CEO in an effort to continue to compete successfully.

The company, which has already closed 145 unprofitable stores in the last year, may close even more. According to executives at Rite Aid, the company is now forecasting greater losses for fiscal 2023 than it projected just three months ago, having reported a quarterly loss of more than $67 million in December.

Interim CEO:

The new interim CEO Burr is the former President and Chief Commercial Officer at Carrot Inc., a digital healthcare company.

Burr said in a statement:

Having served as a Director since 2019, I have great respect for the important role Rite Aid plays as a full-service pharmacy improving health outcomes for millions of Americans. I will work with the Board and management team to realize our vast potential while supporting our thousands of pharmacists and team members who are focused every day on meeting the needs of our communities and customers.

Conclusion:

Rite Aid's CEO Heyward Donigan is leaving the company. Board member Elizabeth “Busy” Burr has been named as interim CEO effective immediately. Rite Aid has struggled to compete with larger rivals CVS Health, Walgreens and Walmart and has been unable to turn a profit despite closing dozens of stores.

The new interim CEO Burr, who served as a Director since 2019, said that she is committed to improving health outcomes for millions of Americans and will work with the Board and management team to achieve their vast potential.

What Are Your Thoughts?

How do you think Rite Aid will fare under the new interim CEO? Do you believe that Rite Aid has what it takes to compete with its larger rivals? How important do you think it is for businesses to turn a profit?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!