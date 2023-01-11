Trader Joe's Latest Recipe Change: A Disappointment For Mac and Cheese Lovers

The customers have taken to social media to express their disappointment and have even warned others not to purchase the product.

Trader Joe's, a popular American grocery chain has recently undergone changes in their popular Orange boxed Mac and Cheese recipe, however, this change did not sit well with the customers who are calling it "vile" and "grainy".

Alleged Recipe Change:

According to shoppers, the alleged recipe change has not been for the better. Reddit user u/momoftheraisin called the Trader Joe's product "absolutely VILE," adding that TJ's has "sneakily changed the powdered sauce mix," which has resulted in a "gluey, slimy fake orange mess."

The Reddit thread has since accumulated more than 120 comments, with many users sharing similar opinions about the boxed item.

Customers' Opinions:

One Redditor commented :

Okay good, I'm not going crazy! I bought a couple of boxes, and it tasted off. Not like rancid off, but like…grainy? And the sauce didn't taste as rich or smooth; it tasted bland and like it had been left out for hours to coagulate.

Another added :

I used to love that Mac and cheese, would buy it regularly. It disappeared for awhile and returned as this disgusting mess. Super disappointing.

Reasoning Behind The Recipe Change:

In terms of the reasoning behind the alleged recipe change, one user questioned whether Trader Joe's lost the product's supplier, hypothesizing that it was Annie's, an organic food company owned by General Mills.

Meanwhile, another person wrote :

Isn't the TJ's boxed mac and cheese just Annie's without the branding? Not sure if it's true for all the flavors, but I know at least one of them is. So it might be that Annie's has changed their ingredients.

Trader Joe's Employee's Opinion:

Among the product's critics, one user who identified themselves as a Trader Joe's employee, wrote that they will ask management to email the buyer because the mac and cheese is "absolutely awful and someone needs to look into it."

Conclusion:

Boxed mac and cheese isn't the only TJ's product causing a stir on social media. Last week, Instagram user @traderjoeslist announced that the grocery chain recently released a new version of its cursed ginger beer.

In the post's comments section, numerous users criticized the high sugar content of the beverage, which contains 34 grams of added sugar.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you tried the new recipe of Trader Joe's Orange boxed Mac and Cheese? How was your experience? Have you tried other new products from Trader Joe's recently?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!