Reese's Takes Over the Freezer Aisle: New Frozen Dessert Lineup Revealed!

Reese's, a Hershey-owned candy brand, has announced that they will be releasing a new line of frozen desserts derived from their classic peanut butter cups.

Photo by Courtesy of Reese's

The product lineup includes seven different types of cold desserts that will be available in retailers nationwide starting this month.

New Product Lineup:

The new product lineup consists of nearly every type of cold dessert you can imagine. Some of the products include:

Reese's Peanut Butter Sandwich

Reese's Peanut Butter Frozen Dessert Cup

Reese's Peanut Butter & Chocolate Cones in an 8-pack

Availability and Prices:

The variety of frozen treats will be available at retailers nationwide with prices ranging from $2.20 to $7.99 starting this month.

Frozen Desserts vs. Ice Cream:

You may have noticed that Reese's new lineup includes a mix of frozen dairy desserts and ice cream. Frozen desserts are made with vegetable oils, while ice cream is made from a type of dairy (milk or cream).

Previous Reese's Frozen Desserts:

Although this is the first time that Reese's itself is launching a frozen treats line, customers are already familiar with seeing the brand's signature yellow, brown and orange logo in the freezer case.

Breyer's had collaborated with Reese's for a long time, creating a fudgy ice cream that incorporates the original Reese's peanut butter cups. Dairy Queen has also recently brought back its Reese's Take 5 Blizzard, naming it the "blizzard of the month" for January 2023.

Conclusion:

With prices ranging from $2.20 to $7.99, customers can enjoy a variety of Reese's frozen treats all winter long.

