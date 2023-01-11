68% of Recommended Daily Sugar in One Can: Trader Joe's Fans Outraged by New Soda's Sugar Content

Ty D.

Trader Joe's is a specialty grocer that always keeps its fans on watch for its new product releases.

Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

One of the most anticipated items of 2023 is its new version of Brewed Ginger Beer, priced at $3.99 for a pack of four cans. However, the new soda is getting attention for the wrong reason, as it contains a huge amount of sugar which far surpasses the FDA standard for high sugar levels.

High Sugar Content:

The non-alcoholic sparkling beverage contains 34 grams of added sugar, which is 68% of the recommended daily amount. According to the FDA, any added sugars below 5% daily value per serving are considered low, and anything above 20% daily value per serving is considered high.

Fans are alleging that the new canned ginger beer has replaced Trader Joe's longtime glass-bottle ginger beer, as the ingredients are similar.

Fans' Reactions:

Fans are shocked by the high sugar content of the soda, with one user saying that "this product is considered 'high' in added sugars as it exceeds 20% of the daily value per serving."

Another follower said that:

That's an insane amount of sugar!!! No one should be drinking this! I wish Trader Joe's would focus on health as much as they did novelty items.

The poster also suggested diluting the beverage with sparkling water before taking a sip.

Previous Criticism:

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Trader Joe's has been criticized for its unhealthy levels of ingredients. In the past, the grocery store's Incredisauce also faced criticism for containing high amounts of soybean oil and sugar.

Conclusion:

Trader Joe's Brewed Ginger Beer is drawing attention for the wrong reason, as it contains a high amount of sugar that far surpasses the FDA standard for high sugar levels. Fans are shocked and are calling for Trader Joe's to focus more on health rather than novelty items. This serves as a reminder for consumers to always read the label before buying a new product.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Are you a fan of Trader Joe's? Have you tried the new version of Brewed Ginger Beer? What are your thoughts on it? Do you have any favorite alternative to soda that you enjoy? What do you think of food companies releasing new products with high sugar levels?

How do you keep track of the nutritional facts and ingredients when shopping for food? Have you ever had any experience with a food product having a surprise high sugar level?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

