Get Ready For More Costco Stores In Your Area - Costco Set To Open 11 New Stores In 2023!

Costco, the largest warehouse club in North America, is planning to open a total of 15 new locations in the United States in 2023.

The company's CFO, Richard Galanti, announced this in a recent earnings call and also revealed that four have already opened their doors, meaning 11 more are coming in 2023.

New Locations In The United States:

The new locations that Costco is planning to open in the United States are in Queen Creek, Ariz; Kyle, Texas; Longmont, Colo,; Pinnacle Parkway, St. Tammany Parish, La.

The opening dates of these locations have not yet been announced, but it is expected that the Queen Creek location will be opened in late January and will have 32 fuel spots, unlike the typical 16.

New Locations Outside The United States:

Costco is also planning to open new locations in South London, Ontario; Pudong, China; and Meiwa, Japan; in 2023. These locations will expand the company's reach to new regions, thereby providing more customers access to their products and services.

Economic Impact of Costco's Expansion:

The opening of these new locations will have a significant economic impact on the regions where they are located. For example, the new location in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana is expected to create 150 new jobs and generate over $60 million in new sales tax and property tax revenue for St. Tammany Parish over the next 10 years. The expansion is also seen as a sign of a strong economy.

Conclusion:

Costco is planning to open 11 new locations in the United States, and four new locations outside the United States in 2023. The locations are spread across different regions of the country, and other countries too, which is great for customers looking for a Costco store near them.

The new stores will also create new job opportunities and generate new tax revenues, making them an important part of their local communities.

