Burger King Brings Back Popular Burgers - Read On To Find Out More!

Burger King is kicking off the new year by adding three new burgers to its menu as part of its BK Stackers lineup.

The returning lineup features a massive four-patty burger, the Quad BK Stacker, which packs more than a pound of meat and four slices of American cheese between two buns. Additionally, the Triple BK Stacker and Double BK Stacker will also be added to the menu, featuring three and two patties and cheese slices respectively.

These burgers were first introduced 15 years ago and have been brought back by popular demand.

Quad BK Stacker:

The Quad BK Stacker is a massive burger that packs four beef patties , four slices of American cheese, and a fan-favorite sauce between two buns. This burger is perfect for those with a big appetite and is larger than any other burger in the fast food industry.

The Quad BK Stacker is a unique offering that is not found in any other fast food chain and has a high calorie count.

Triple BK Stacker and Double BK Stacker:

Along with the Quad BK Stacker, Burger King is also adding the Triple BK Stacker and Double BK Stacker to the menu. These burgers feature three and two beef patties and cheese slices respectively. These burgers are slightly smaller than the Quad BK Stacker and are better suited for those with a moderate appetite. They have a lower calorie count compared to the Quad BK Stacker.

Pricing and Availability:

At the time of writing, the Quad Stacker was listed for less than $7 in most locations, making it a very affordable option for those looking for a hearty burger. However, in terms of nutrition, it has 810 calories and 53 grams of fat which is considered quite high.

Conclusion:

Burger King is adding three new burgers to its menu as part of its BK Stackers lineup. The Quad BK Stacker, Triple BK Stacker, and Double BK Stacker will all be available at participating locations starting January 5.

These burgers were first introduced 15 years ago and have been brought back by popular demand. They are perfect for those with a big appetite and offer a unique option not found in any other fast food chain.

