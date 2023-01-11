Popeye's Is Bringing Back Popular Menu Items Nationwide - Available Until February 12 Only!

Popeyes is starting the new year by bringing back some popular menu items for a limited time.

The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12 . These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.

If you are a fan of spicy food, or are looking for a sweet treat, be sure to check out these options while they are available.

Ghost Pepper Wings:

Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings are back and they are just as spicy as you remember. The wings are marinated in a ghost pepper spice blend for at least 12 hours , which gives them a serious heat level.

Ghost peppers are considered one of the spiciest peppers, with a Scoville heat level of 1,041,427 units. This is over 400 times hotter than a mild jalapeño. The wings come with a side of buttermilk ranch to help offset the heat.

They are available in a 6-piece for $6 or a 12-piece for $12 through the official Popeyes app or by ordering online . Additionally, select Popeyes locations are offering a promotion of a free apple pie with an order of six Ghost Pepper Wings for $5.

Strawberry Cheesecake Cup:

Popeyes is also bringing back its Strawberry Cheesecake Cup as a dessert option. The cheesecake is made with a creamy filling, graham cracker crust, and strawberry purée, all in a convenient to-go cup.

This dessert was first introduced in 2021 and has been brought back by popular demand.

Blueberry Lemon Pie:

The Blueberry Lemon Pie is also returning to Popeyes' menu for a limited time . This alternative to the fried apple pie is made with a sweetened blueberry filling and lemony cream cheese, which complement each other nicely.

The Blueberry Lemon Pie is part of the Popeyes fried hand pie family which has seen blackberry, strawberry, and raspberry fillings over the past few years.

Conclusion:

Popeyes is kicking off the new year with a few old favorites. The Ghost Pepper Wings, Strawberry Cheesecake Cup, and Blueberry Lemon Pie are all available at participating locations until February 12. These items were previously offered on the menu and have been brought back by popular demand.

If you're looking for a spicy or sweet option, be sure to check out these items while they are available.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you tried Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings before? What did you think of the heat level? Have you tried the Strawberry Cheesecake Cup or Blueberry Lemon Pie from Popeyes before? What did you think of the taste? Do you like when fast food restaurants bring back popular menu items for a limited time?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!