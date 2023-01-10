Walmart Introduces Major New Changes - Drone Delivery, Text to Shop, Store of the Future. What Should You Expect?

Walmart, the multinational retail corporation, has announced six new changes that will alter the shopping experience of its customers in the coming year.

Some of these changes have already been implemented, such as the elimination of plastic or paper bags , the addition of anti-theft measures , and the debut of a store of the future in Ohio. The other changes include expansion of the beauty department, the introduction of text to shop feature, drone delivery, and the implementation of a store of the future prototype.

Expansion of Beauty Department:

Walmart will be adding 50 new products to its beauty section, both in-store and online, in collaboration with Olive & June, an at-home nail experience offering products like nail tools, treatments, polish, and press-ons. The products will be available in over 2,500 Walmart stores and on the Walmart website nationwide.

Introduction of Text to Shop Feature:

The "Text to Shop" feature, which was launched in December 2022 , allows customers to add items to their cart by texting them, review and add frequently ordered items by texting "reorder", and checkout via text or the Walmart app.

Customers can also choose the time slot for pickup or delivery. The feature is connected to the customer's Walmart account and keeps track of their items and previously purchased items.

Elimination of Plastic or Paper Bags:

Starting January 18, Walmart will be banning single-use plastic or paper bags at checkout nationwide. This new policy means that customers must bring their own bags or purchase reusable bags in-store for prices ranging from 77 cents to $3.98, depending on the size.

The company had already implemented this policy in four states – Colorado, Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey – and in Canada, starting January 1.

Anti-Theft Measures:

Due to an increase in theft, Walmart has decided to implement a new policy of locking up certain items , such as laundry detergent, hair care products, and ice cream, behind plexiglass. These items will now require employee assistance to be accessed. Other retailers, such as Target and CVS, have also implemented similar measures in response to the rise in theft since the beginning of the pandemic.

Drone Delivery:

After completing hundreds of drone deliveries from Walmart stores, the retailer has decided to expand its investment in DroneUp , which offers drone delivery services. This service is now available in 36 stores across seven states, and customers can expect to receive their items within 30 minutes of ordering.

For more information on size and weight requirements, customers can visit the Walmart website .

Store of the Future:

In November 2022, Walmart launched its newly remodeled store, dubbed the " store of the future ," in Beavercreek, Ohio. This store features showrooms, revamped digital displays, and a Claire's outlet. The retailer invested $130 million into 28 stores, and this prototype store will be used to test new technologies and ideas for future Walmart stores.

Conclusion:

Walmart has announced several changes that will alter the shopping experience of its customers in the coming year. These include the expansion of the beauty department, the introduction of the text to shop feature, the elimination of plastic or paper bags, anti-theft measures, drone delivery, and the implementation of a store of the future prototype.

These changes aim to offer more convenience and a modern shopping experience to customers.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What do you think of Walmart's new changes? Do you think they will improve the shopping experience? Have you encountered any of these changes at Walmart? If so, how have they affected your shopping experience? Do you think these changes are necessary and innovative, or do you think they are unnecessary and disruptive? Do you think the store of the future prototype will be successful and eventually be implemented in more Walmart stores?

Share Your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!