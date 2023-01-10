Lowe's Under Fire: Customers Claim They Are Owed Refunds For Faulty Products

Lowe's is facing criticism from customers who claim that they are owed refunds for faulty products.

The home improvement retailer has previously been criticized for installation issues, with more than 340 complaints being filed with the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office since 2016 and 223 consumers in Florida asking for the state's Attorney General to investigate issues with Lowe's since 2019.

In this article, we will delve into the latest complaints about faulty products from Lowe's and the issues customers are facing with refunds.

Customers Claim To Have Received Faulty Products:

Several customers have come forward about faulty products they have purchased from Lowe's. John and Carol Gee, a couple in their 70s from Sparta, Michigan, ordered a sliding door from Lowe's on December 13, 2021, but it took six months to arrive and was broken when it finally did.

Another customer took to Twitter to warn others not to buy appliances from Lowe's, as they had spent nearly $2,000 on a washer/dryer combo that didn't work.

Another Twitter user reported problems with three fridges purchased from Lowe's, with the final working unit having a damaged door.

Some Shoppers Are Still Waiting On Refunds From Lowe's:

In addition to receiving faulty products, some customers claim that they are still waiting on refunds from Lowe's. The Gees received a replacement door that was not what they had ordered and were told they would receive a refund, but have yet to see any money returned to them.

Another customer who purchased a faulty refrigerator from Lowe's says that they were told they would receive a refund within 10 days, but it has now been three months and they have yet to see any money returned to them.

Lowe's Responds To The Complaints:

Lowe's has issued a statement in response to the complaints, saying that they take customer satisfaction seriously and are working to resolve any issues.

The retailer has also encouraged customers to reach out to them directly if they have experienced any problems.

Conclusion:

Lowe's is facing criticism from customers who claim that they are owed refunds for faulty products. The home improvement retailer has previously been criticized for installation issues, and now customers are coming forward with complaints about faulty products as well.

While Lowe's has issued a statement saying that they take customer satisfaction seriously and are working to resolve any issues, some shoppers claim that they are still waiting on refunds.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you had any issues with faulty products or obtaining refunds from Lowe's? What has your experience with the home improvement retailer been like?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!