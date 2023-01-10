Walmart Removes 'Boots With Offensive Writing' From Website - After Backlash

Walmart has come under fire after a pair of boots with the letters "KKK" printed on the tongue were sold on its Marketplace website.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

The boots, which were being sold by a third-party retailer for around $50, were brought to the attention of Walmart by the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a civil rights and advocacy group.

Walmart has since removed the boots from its website and issued a statement saying that they "aren't in line" with the company's values.

Controversial Boots Sold on Walmart Marketplace:

Walmart Removes Boots From Website:

In response to the controversy, Walmart removed the boots from its Marketplace website. A Walmart spokesperson confirmed that the boots were sold by a third-party retailer and said that they "aren't in line" with the company's values. The spokesperson added that Walmart has "zero tolerance" for this type of content on its platform.

According to the spokesperson:

This item was listed by an outside third-party seller and removed because the item is inconsistent with our values and violates Walmart's prohibited product policy. Like other major retailers, we operate an online marketplace that allows third-party sellers to offer merchandise to customers through our eCommerce platform. We have a process in place designed to prevent third-party sellers from offering inappropriate items on our platform. Still, at times, inappropriate items make their way onto our platform.

CAIR Thanks Walmart for Removing Boots:

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) publicly thanked Walmart for removing the controversial boots from its website.

In a statement , CAIR said:

We thank Walmart for dropping an online listing for oddly/poorly named 'KKK' boots after we brought this to their attention earlier today.

Conclusion:

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on the controversial boots being sold on Walmart's website? Do you think Walmart should be held responsible for the actions of third-party sellers on its Marketplace platform? How do you think companies should handle instances of inappropriate or offensive products being sold on their platforms?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!