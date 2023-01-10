Many Major Retailers in Trouble - Mass Store Closures. Is There One Closing Near You?

In the past five years, several retailers have struggled and have either filed for bankruptcy or have had to close down altogether.

Photo by Tim Mossholder on Unsplash

Some of these retailers include Bed Bath & Beyond, J. Crew, Toys "R" Us, Men's Warehouse, J.C. Penny, and Revlon. These stores have faced various challenges, such as declining sales, growing debt, rising inflation, increased theft, and competition from digital stores.

Some retailers, like J. Crew and J.C. Penny, have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows them to remain operational while they restructure their business affairs, debts, and assets. Others, like Toys "R" Us and Men's Warehouse, have had to close down a significant number of stores.

Bed Bath & Beyond:

Last September, Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it would be closing 150 stores, with the hope of saving about $250 million. The company had previously operated 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores, and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values, or Face Values.

While the company has not yet filed for bankruptcy, it has said that it will consider restructuring the company, raising capital, and selling assets. To date, Bed Bath & Beyond has about $1.2 billion in debt and is facing difficulties in getting merchandise in stores.

J. Crew:

J. Crew Group Inc., which is owned by Chinos Holdings, filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, with the aim of eliminating $1.65 billion of debt and restructuring the company. Since then, the company has resurfaced with 127 stores remaining.

Toys "R" Us:

In 2017, Toys "R" Us filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy , becoming the third largest bankruptcy in the U.S. with $2.5 billion of debt. In 2018, due to continued losses to online retailers like Amazon, the company decided to close its over 1,600 stores permanently.

Despite the closures, Toys "R" Us partnered with Macy's in 2020, unveiling the largest Toys "R" Us shop at Macy's Herald Square in New York City.

Men's Warehouse:

The owner of Men's Warehouse, Tailored Brands, filed for bankruptcy in 2020 after experiencing a 60% decline in sales. In addition to filing for bankruptcy, the company announced that it would be closing up to 500 stores, which is over a third of its locations, and that 20% of its corporate staff would lose their jobs.

Men's Warehouse is still open and has 630 locations nationwide.

J.C. Penny:

In May 2020, department store J.C. Penny declared bankruptcy and said it would be closing over 800 stores nationwide. The company had been losing money since 2010 and had accumulated $4.5 billion in net losses. Later that year, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Group agreed to acquire the chain for $1.75 billion.

Since then, the company has restructured its debt and closed over 200 stores. J.C. Penny currently has about 670 locations.

Revlon:

Beauty and cosmetic company Revlon filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, with the aim of eliminating $1.8 billion of debt and restructuring the company. As part of the restructuring, the company announced that it would be closing about 40% of its stores, and that it would be selling its fragrance and skincare business. Revlon is still operating and has about 3,100 stores.

Conclusion:

Some have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, which allows them to remain operational while they restructure their business affairs, debts, and assets. Others have had to close down a significant number of stores in order to stay afloat.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you noticed any of these retailers struggling or closing down stores in your area? Have you shopped at any of these retailers recently? If so, how was your experience? Do you think the pandemic has exacerbated the challenges faced by these retailers, or do you think they were already facing these issues before the pandemic? How do you think these retailers can improve their operations and stay competitive in the current market? Do you think it is possible for these retailers to recover and regain their former popularity, or do you think they will continue to struggle?

Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!