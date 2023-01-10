Outrage at Costco: Customers Complain About Higher Prices on Popular Grocery Items!

Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items.

Photo by Omar Abascal on Unsplash

Shoppers at Costco in Brooklyn, New York have recently taken to Reddit to complain about alleged price hikes on popular grocery items. Inflation has been affecting retail locations throughout the country, causing shoppers to pay more for previously affordable items.

CEO Doug McMillion of Walmart recently warned customers that they will continue to see higher prices as we move into 2023.

Following are 5 essential grocery items that saw a price hike:

Milk:

One of the products that Costco customers on Reddit were most upset about was milk. The Kirkland brand milk that the store sells is said to last longer than other brands, but the prices have reportedly gone up considerably. According to Eat This , Costco's milk prices in Brooklyn are currently $4.15, which is more expensive than Wegmans and Aldi but still cheaper than Walmart's price of $4.26 per gallon.

Butter:

Redditors also noticed a change in the price of Costco's Kirkland-brand butter. The store sells butter in 2-pound bundles, but the cost is said to have recently gone from $8.00 to $14.99. Per pound, standard sticks of butter at Wegmans are reportedly going for $2.00 cheaper than at Costco.

Eggs:

Grocery staples like eggs are also said to be getting pricey at Costco. In general, the supply of eggs has been impacted by an ongoing avian flu epidemic. Each package of five dozen eggs at Costco allegedly cost $14.69 in Brooklyn, which is about $2.94 per dozen. Aldi and Walmart locations are said to be selling their eggs for $4.35 and $4.56 per dozen in the city.

Bacon:

Costco customers on Reddit have also expressed frustration about the price of bacon. A commenter claimed that the price for the store's bacon went to $21.99 at one point during 2022 before going back down to $16.99. While this is still relatively affordable compared to the national average, some customers remained unhappy and said they could find it on sale for cheaper elsewhere.

Chicken:

The cost of chicken has also caught the attention of Costco customers. A Redditor claimed that the prices for chicken thighs and drumsticks have been higher than at the grocery store for a few months. The Kirkland-brand boneless skinless thighs were reported at $2.99 per pound in Brooklyn, while Walmart had them at $2.86, Wegmans and Aldi offered $3.29, and Whole Foods was selling them for $5.49.

Conclusion:

Inflation and ongoing supply issues have reportedly led to higher prices on popular grocery items at Costco in Brooklyn. Customers have taken to Reddit to complain about the cost of milk, butter, eggs, bacon, and chicken. While the prices may still be competitive compared to other retailers, some customers have expressed frustration and have claimed to be able to find these items on sale for cheaper elsewhere.

