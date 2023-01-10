Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!

Walmart has announced that it will now offer drone deliveries to select shoppers in four cities in the US.

The new service , which is being rolled out in seven stores in Tampa and Orlando in Florida, four stores in Phoenix, Arizona, and 11 stores in the Dallas, Texas area, will allow customers who live within a mile of stores set up with a DroneUp hub to place orders online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

For a fee of $3.99 , shoppers can fill their carts with eligible items up to 10 pounds that will be delivered in as little as 30 minutes.

Vik Gopalakrishnan, Walmart U.S. Vice President of innovation and automation, said in a statement :

Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that's frankly really cool. It may seem like a futuristic option, but it's giving our customers what they've always wanted, and that's time back to focus on what is most important to them.

Walmart has previously launched its Express delivery service, which offers a drop-off window of two hours or less, and its InHome delivery service, which allows Walmart+ subscribers to have their groceries put away in their home refrigerators.

