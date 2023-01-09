Wells Fargo Executive Arrested And Fired For Urinating On Airplane Passenger!

It's not every day that you hear about a high-ranking executive getting arrested for such a bizarre and disgusting act as urinating on a fellow airplane passenger. But that's exactly what happened to Shankar Mishra , the former vice president of the Indian subsidiary of Wells Fargo.

Details Of The Incident:

According to Indian news agency Mirror Now, Mishra was arrested on Saturday and faces charges of sexual harassment, obscenity, and insulting the modesty of a woman. The incident in question took place on November 26th aboard an Air India flight from JFK Airport to New Delhi. A business class passenger, later identified as Mishra, drunkenly stood up and relieved himself on a 72-year-old woman sitting in the row ahead of him.

When the woman notified the flight crew about the incident, they refused to allow her to sit in first class, which had open seats, and instead made her sit on a crew seat for two hours while they attempted to clean the soiled seat.

The woman later said that the seat was still damp and "reeking of urine." Despite her refusal to sit in the seat and her insistence that the police be called, Mishra sobered up and begged the woman not to lodge a complaint against him.

Response from Air India and Wells Fargo:

As a result of the incident, Air India de-rostered four flight crew members and the pilot involved in the incident while the airline conducts a formal internal investigation. Wells Fargo, upon learning of Mishra's involvement, fired him and called the incident "deeply disturbing." Mishra has been on the run since early December, but was finally caught after making a credit card transaction in Bangalore.

An Air India spokesperson told The New York Post that it:

Has taken a very serious view of the incident, where a passenger behaved in an unacceptable and undignified manner on the New York-Delhi flight that caused extreme distress to a fellow passenger.

Wells Fargo declined to comment on the issue.

