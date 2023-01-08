Costco Goes Beyond Meat With New Plant-Based Options

As more and more consumers seek out plant-based options, Costco has added two new items to its stores: Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken.

Photo by Omar Abascal on Unsplash

Both products are from the Beyond brand and are designed to have the same flavor as their traditional counterparts. The Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken are now available in over 50 stores across Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Colorado, and Southern California.

The Beyond Steak is a plant-based alternative to steak with 21 grams of protein per serving and a low saturated fat content, as well as being free of cholesterol and GMOs. It can be used in a variety of dishes, including tacos, cheesesteaks, and burritos.

The Beyond Popcorn Chicken, on the other hand, is a plant-based alternative to chicken nuggets and has 14 grams of protein per serving. It also has 50% less saturated fat than leading chicken nugget brands and is free of cholesterol and antibiotics.

Both items are available in bulk sizes , with the Beyond Steak coming in a 28-ounce package and the Beyond Popcorn Chicken coming in a 30-ounce package. These plant-based options join Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Tenders in the brand's lineup of chicken alternatives.

Costco Membership: Benefits and Options

Shopping at Costco requires a membership, but it can ultimately save you money in the long run. There are three types of memberships available: Gold Star, Business, and Executive.

The Gold Star membership costs $60 per year and includes one card per household, giving access to all Costco clubs worldwide and the Costco online store. The Business membership is the same price as the Gold Star membership, but allows users to add Affiliate Cardholders for an additional $60 each. The Executive membership costs $120 per year and offers the added benefit of earning 2% back on qualifying purchases, as well as discounts on vacations booked through Costco Travel and other Costco Select services.

Non-members can still shop at Costco, either in-store or online. However, they will be charged a 5% surcharge on their purchases and many items may be marked up an additional 5-20% higher than the price offered to members.

Some products may also be designated as member-only items and not available to non-members. Despite these limitations, shopping online may still be a cost-effective option, especially if you take advantage of featured deals before checking out.

In addition to these discounts, Costco members also receive additional perks such as discounted gas prices, extended warranties, and savings on prescriptions. The retailer also offers gift cards for various restaurants and activities, such as fine dining, BBQ, coffee shops, and streaming subscriptions, at a discounted price for members.

Conclusion:

Costco has added two new plant-based options, the Beyond Steak and Beyond Popcorn Chicken, to its stores in select locations across the United States. Both items are from the Beyond brand and aim to have the same flavor as their traditional counterparts while offering added health and environmental benefits.

The Beyond Steak has 21 grams of protein per serving and a low saturated fat content, while the Beyond Popcorn Chicken has 14 grams of protein per serving and 50% less saturated fat than leading chicken nugget brands. Both items are available in bulk sizes and join the Beyond Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Tenders in the brand's lineup of chicken alternatives.

Costco memberships, which start at $60 per year, offer additional discounts and perks such as discounted gas prices and extended warranties. Non-members can also shop at Costco, but will be charged a surcharge and may have to pay higher prices for certain items.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you tried the Beyond Steak or Beyond Popcorn Chicken from Costco? What did you think? Have you found plant-based options at Costco to be a good value for the price? Have you ever considered getting a Costco membership? What made you decide to get one (or not)?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!