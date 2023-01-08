Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two States

Home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma has announced plans to close at least two store locations this month.

Home furnishings retailer Williams Sonoma has announced plans to close at least two store locations this month. A store located in a Whitehall, Pennsylvania mall is set to close as soon as this week, according to a store employee. The company is also closing one of its locations in Westfield, New Jersey, according to Mayor Shelley Brindle.

Williams Sonoma's 2021 annual report revealed that the chain closed a total of 49 stores that year. The company's CFO, Julie Whalen, announced plans to close 25 percent of Williams Sonoma's retail fleet over the next five years.

The company, which was founded in California in 1956, distributes to over 60 countries through its various brands, including Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, West Elm, Mark and Graham, and Rejuvenation.

Williams Sonoma Closures:

A store located in a Whitehall, Pennsylvania mall is set to close as soon as this week.

mall is set to close as soon as this week. A store in Westfield, New Jersey is also set to close.

Conclusion:

Williams Sonoma has announced plans to close at least two store locations this month, adding to the 49 stores that were closed in 2021. The company's CFO, Julie Whalen, has stated that Williams Sonoma is looking to close 25 percent of its retail fleet over the next five years. These closures come as the company faces increasing competition from online retailers and a shift towards e-commerce.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you shopped at a Williams Sonoma store before? What was your experience like? How do you think the closures of Williams Sonoma stores will impact the retail industry? Do you think the increasing popularity of online shopping is responsible for the closures of brick and mortar stores like Williams Sonoma?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!