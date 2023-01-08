Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three States

Banana Republic, a high-end retail company, has announced plans to close several store locations across America in the coming weeks.

Banana Republic, a high-end retail company, has announced plans to close several store locations across America in the coming weeks. Stores in Chicago, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are set to close their doors permanently in the next few days.

In October 2020, The Gap, which owns Banana Republic, announced plans to close around 350 Gap and Banana Republic stores across the U.S. by the end of the year. The company stated that it is looking to have a "smaller and healthier fleet of stores" in order to adapt to the current market conditions and meet the increase in online demand.

Stores in Chicago, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are set to close their doors permanently in the next few days:

The Chicago location will be closed permanently on January 18, with the last day of business on January 17.

The Stamford, Connecticut location will close its doors on January 24, with the last day of business on January 25.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania location will hold its final day of business on January 24.

Banana Republic's decision to close several store locations in the coming weeks is a reflection of the current market conditions and the increase in online demand. The Gap, which owns Banana Republic, has stated that it is looking to have a "smaller and healthier fleet of stores" in order to adapt to these changes. Customers in Chicago, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania will no longer have access to the brand's clothing and accessories in these areas.

