Kroger's New $32 Million Store Update: A Glimpse into the Future of Grocery Shopping!

Kroger is breaking ground on a new store in Augusta, Georgia that is set to change the way we shop for groceries. The 124,000 square foot Kroger Marketplace, called Eisenhower Crossing, will cost approximately $32 million to build and is set to open in spring 2024.

Beyond the Basics: What to Expect from Kroger's New Marketplace

Eisenhower Crossing will be more than just a place to pick up your weekly groceries. Upon entering the store, customers will be greeted by a large mural painted by local artists. The store will also feature a pharmacy with a drive-thru and a grocery pickup area for customers and Instacart shoppers. The deli and cheese sections will be expanded, including the addition of a Murray's Cheese Shop and sushi options. Kroger will also introduce belted self-checkouts, which have become increasingly popular with shoppers.

The Future of Retail: Kroger's Expansion in the Face of the "Retail Apocalypse"

The opening of Kroger's new store in Augusta comes at a time when the future of big box retailers is uncertain . Many major retailers, including Macy's, Kohl's, Nordstrom, JoAnn Fabrics, and Bed Bath & Beyond, have posted profit losses for 2022 or have announced store closures .

This is due in part to recent economic instability and inflation, as well as the increasing popularity of e-commerce. In 2019 alone, 9,300 big-brand stores closed due to a spike in online shopping. The effects of the coronavirus in 2020, which forced many stores to close their doors, have only exacerbated these issues.

Despite these challenges, Kroger's expansion in Augusta suggests that they may be positioning themselves as a strong player in the grocery market. Mark Cohen, the director of retail studies at Columbia University, told Insider that stores like Macy's and Nordstrom are "trapped" because shoppers are starting to save money and opt for stores like Walmart, Aldi, and Kroger for some items.

Conclusion:

Kroger's new $32 million store update, the Eisenhower Crossing Marketplace, is set to offer customers a range of experiences beyond the typical grocery store. With its local art, expanded deli and cheese options, pharmacy with drive-thru, and belted self-checkouts, the store is set to change the way we shop for groceries. The expansion comes at a time when the future of retail is uncertain, but Kroger's investment in this new store suggests that they are positioning themselves as a strong player in the market.

