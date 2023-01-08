Popular Beauty Brand Morphe Cosmetics Closes All US Stores

Morphe Cosmetics, a popular beauty brand with a valuation of $2 billion, has announced that it will be closing all 18 of its stores in the US immediately.

Forma Brands, the parent company of Morphe, generates nearly 80% of its sales from the brand, but it has faced challenges in recent years. In 2021, revenue tied to Morphe's collaborations with influencers Jeffree Star, James Charles, and Jaclyn Hill fell by 66%.

In a statement , Forma Brands said that the decision to close the physical stores was a difficult one, but will allow the company to better focus on its e-commerce and wholesale efforts.

Morphe Closes US Stores:

Morphe will be closing all 18 of its stores in the US in order to focus on e-commerce and wholesale. The decision comes after a 66% drop in revenue tied to collaborations with influencers Jeffree Star, James Charles, and Jaclyn Hill in 2021.

Morphe's store teams have been praised for their "passion, talent, and dedication" over the years.

Morphe At Target And Ulta:

It will still be possible to buy Morphe online and at some retailers, even though the stores are closing. It is also possible to purchase Morphe items in physical stores, such as Ulta Beauty and Target.

According to a tweet from Morphe:

Customers can continue to shop Morphe online and at select retailers. Morphe stores outside the U.S. will remain open.

Conclusion:

Morphe Cosmetics has announced that it will be closing all 18 of its stores in the US in order to focus on e-commerce and wholesale. The decision follows a drop in revenue tied to collaborations with influencers in 2021, and will allow the company to better focus on its digital efforts. Despite the closures, Morphe's products will still be available online and at select retailers such as Ulta Beauty and Target.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you shopped at a Morphe store before? What was your experience like? How do you think the closure of Morphe's US stores will impact the retail industry? Do you think the increasing popularity of e-commerce is responsible for the closure of brick and mortar stores like Morphe's?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!