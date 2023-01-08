Big Lots Announces Store Closures Amid Performance Issues -Customers Shocked

In a surprising move, Big Lots, a popular store chain in the US, has announced that it will be closing several of its locations across the country due to "performance issues."

As a result, net sales decreased by 9.8% and the company incurred losses of around $87 million in the quarter ending December 2021. This is in stark contrast to the previous quarter, where losses were only around $4 million.

Closure Details:

The closures will reportedly be "somewhat higher" than the number of store openings this year, according to Big Lots' Executive Vice President, Jonathan Ramsden. However, the company still intends to open new store locations in the future, although at a slower rate than previously planned.

Initially, the company had planned to open 50 new stores in 2022 and 80 more in 2023, but it is now expected that there will be fewer store openings in 2023.

In order to continue expanding, Big Lots has adjusted its strategy to focus on opening stores in rural areas where business costs are lower and there is less competition. These locations are expected to "generate more cash and profitability than urban stores," according to Thorn .

California Closures:

Three Big Lots stores in California - in Sacramento's Citrus Heights neighborhood, Dublin, and Ridgecrest - are also set to close . A local shopper in Citrus Heights reported that an employee at the store told them that theft was "out of control" and that "people are filling up their shopping carts and just walking out of the store." It is unclear if the California closures are related to the broader performance issues faced by the company.

Conclusion:

The decision to close stores and slow expansion plans comes as a surprise to customers, especially after Big Lots announced in January 2022 that it intended to open more stores in the coming year. However, the current economic climate has reportedly hindered the company's planned growth, leading to the need for adjustments to its strategy. It remains to be seen how these changes will impact the company's future performance.

