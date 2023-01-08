The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?

Marshalls, a major department store chain, has announced plans to close two of its locations, one in Philadelphia and another in Minneapolis, by January 14.

The move comes amid ongoing store closures across various brands, including Macy's, which recently announced plans to close 125 locations. It is unclear if other retailers, such as Nordstrom and Kohl's, will follow suit in 2023.

The retailer's East Market Street location in the City of Love will be shutting its doors permanently by January 14, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported. Unfortunately, the Philadelphia location is not the only one that will be turning away shoppers hungry for the best deals. According to Mastrangelo, another Marshalls store located on South 7th Street in Minneapolis is confirmed to close by January 14 as well.

Marshall's Response

Andrew Mastrangelo, vice president for communications at TJX, Marshalls' parent company, assured customers that the upcoming closures are "not indicative of larger plans for nationwide Marshalls closures," and emphasized that the retailer expanded its locations in 2022, starting the fiscal year with 1,148 stores and ending Q3 with 1,171 stores.

Mastrangelo said in a statement :

We are always assessing and reviewing our real estate strategies, and our decision to close this store reflects that thinking.

Mastrangelo also thanked long-time shoppers at the affected locations and encouraged them to visit nearby stores for "great values."

In his words :

We are grateful for the loyalty of our Philadelphia customers and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values, including the Marshalls on South Swanson Street and the T.J. Maxx on Market Street.

The Future of Retail: How Far Will the "Retail Apocalypse" Go?

The news of Marshalls' store closures adds to the ongoing speculation about the future of retail, with some experts predicting a "retail apocalypse" in 2023. While it is difficult to predict the exact impact of store closures on the industry, it is clear that retailers are facing significant challenges and will need to adapt in order to survive.

