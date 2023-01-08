Walmart's New Bag Surcharge: A Convenient Shift or a Nuisance for Customers?

Walmart has announced that it will be introducing a surcharge on bags at 206 stores across the US.

Walmart has announced that it will be introducing a surcharge on bags at 206 stores across the US, including 105 stores in Colorado, as well as locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey. Customers who do not bring their own reusable bags will be required to pay 10 cents for a paper bag at the register.

The changes, which will take effect on January 1, 2023, are part of the company's efforts to fulfill one of its eco-friendly initiatives launched in 2020 and to achieve an "aspirational zero waste goal."

The state of Colorado has also recently passed the Management of Plastic Products Bill , which includes a 10-cent fee on non-reusable paper and plastic bags and will ban polystyrene containers for take-out food in 2024. These changes are intended to limit the use of single-use plastic items in the state.

Walmart's Shift Toward Reusable Bags and a Circular Economy

Lauren Willis, global communications director for Walmart in the western US, stated that the company will also "shift delivery to paper bags" as part of its efforts to reduce waste and move toward a circular economy based on reuse, refill, and recycling habits.

Willis further stated:

Eliminating single-use bags is part of our commitment to achieve zero waste across our operations and ultimately shift gradually toward a circular economy built on advancing reuse, refill, and recycling habits.

Concerns from Shoppers

While some shoppers have expressed support for the new rule, others have raised concerns about the accumulation of bags. Larry Grant, a Canadian customer, told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, "It's a bit crazy. In a month, I can be accumulating anywhere from 40 to 50" reusable bags.

What Are Your Thoughts?

What are your thoughts on Walmart's decision to introduce a surcharge on bags in 206 stores across the US? Have you experienced a similar policy at other retailers, and if so, how did you adjust?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!