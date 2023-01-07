Walmart's Coded Intercom Announcements - What do they Mean?

A former Walmart employee shared the secret meanings behind the various codes used by the store.

Photo by Marques Thomas on Unsplash

If you've shopped at Walmart, you've likely heard the announcements made over the intercom. But do you know what these codes mean? A former Walmart employee shared the secret meanings behind the various codes used by the store.

COLORS:

Different colors convey different messages to Walmart employees:

Code white: an accident has occurred inside the store

an accident has occurred inside the store Code red: there is a fire within the store

there is a fire within the store Code orange: a dangerous chemical spill has occurred

a dangerous chemical spill has occurred Code black: a serious storm is threatening the store

a serious storm is threatening the store Code brown: there is an active shooter in the store

there is an active shooter in the store Code green: someone has been taken, hostage

NUMBERS:

Several numbers also have specific meanings:

Code 300: security assistance is needed, followed by a location code (e.g. "Code 300, department 51")

security assistance is needed, followed by a location code (e.g. "Code 300, department 51") Codes 15 and 60: a security employee is taking a 15 or 60-minute lunch break

a security employee is taking a 15 or 60-minute lunch break Code 1: someone is shoplifting

someone is shoplifting Code 10: a dry product has spilled

a dry product has spilled Code 20: a wet spill has occurred

a wet spill has occurred Code 50: someone is needed to retrieve shopping carts from the parking lot

LETTERS

Code C: a customer needs assistance, followed by a department code if necessary

PHRASES

Code Spark: help is urgently needed at the registers

help is urgently needed at the registers Code Adam: a child has been reported missing, and all exits should be monitored until the code is cleared

It's important to note that these codes have not been verified by Walmart.

What Are Your Thoughts?

Have you ever heard any of these codes used at Walmart? What do you think of this code system? Do you find it helpful or concerning? Have you heard of similar code systems used at other stores or businesses?

Let me know what you think in the comments below!