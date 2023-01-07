The COLA Increases Your Social Security and SSI Payments: Find Out When You'll Receive Your Payment

Americans who receive Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will receive an automatic payment increase of between $1,827 and $4,555 in January, thanks to the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment (COLA).

The COLA is designed to help SS recipients handle inflation and provide financial relief to those who are struggling to afford essentials like groceries. The first adjusted payment was sent out on December 30, and payments will continue to be sent out throughout the month. When you receive your payment depends on your birthday, with payments being deposited on one of three Wednesdays each month depending on your birth date.

However, the COLA will also result in higher taxes for some recipients.

How Much Will You Receive?

The COLA has ruled that beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% increase in payments, marking the biggest benefits increase in 40 years. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. However, the exact amount you receive will depend on the age you retired.

If you wait until your full retirement age (FRA), you are entitled to full benefits. If you delay taking your benefits from your FRA up to age 70, your benefit amount will increase. The FRA is based on your birth year, with those born in 1960 or later having an FRA of 67. If you claim Social Security early, your monthly check amount will be permanently reduced.

Who Will Benefit from the COLA?

Approximately 70 million Americans will benefit from the COLA, including senior citizens and younger Americans with disabilities. According to CNN , 42% of elderly women and 37% of elderly men are heavily dependent on these payments.

There were nearly 8 million disabled workers younger than 67 (the retirement age in the US) receiving payments at the end of June 2022. This includes over 35,000 disabled workers younger than 25.

The COLA and Taxes

Unfortunately, the COLA will also result in higher taxes for some recipients. Social Security benefits can be taxed for those who have other supplemental income, such as those who are still working or receive income through investment dividends.

For individuals making over $25,000, 50% of their Social Security benefits could be taxed, rising to 85% for those making over $34,000. For married couples, those making over $32,000 could see 50% of their benefits taxed, rising to 85% for couples making over $44,000.

With the large benefit increase this year, more recipients may end up above the income thresholds and be subject to higher taxes.

Conclusion:

