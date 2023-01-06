'World's First Robot Lawyer' - Set To Make History In Court This February

"The World's First Robot Lawyer" will reportedly defend a human in court for the first time ever in February.

An artificial intelligence (AI) robot developed by DoNotPay, a company that describes itself as "The World's First Robot Lawyer," will reportedly defend a human in court for the first time ever in February. The AI, which is available through a subscription service for $36 per year, will listen to court proceedings through the defendant's phone and provide advice through an earpiece.

DoNotPay's AI chatbot was originally designed to help fight parking tickets and has since expanded to offer a variety of services including advising on college fee waivers, connecting people with inmates, and facilitating divorce certificates.

DoNotPay's AI Capabilities:

DoNotPay's AI is equipped to handle a range of tasks , including helping users avoid paying parking tickets, creating fake phone and credit card numbers to avoid extra fees, and filtering out spam.

The company's website states that users can:

Fight corporations, beat bureaucracy, and sue anyone at the press of a button.

DoNotPay's AI also offers advice on more complex topics such as helping users with bills and rent.

The First AI Court Trial:

The specifics of the first AI court trial , including the exact dates and locations, are being kept confidential by DoNotPay. The trial represents a significant milestone for AI and raises questions about the potential for robots to play a larger role in the legal field in the future.

