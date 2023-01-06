Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below - Set For New Store Openings In 2023

Major retailers including Dollar General, Five Below, and Family Dollar are set to see new store openings in 2023.

Major retailers including Dollar General, Five Below, and Family Dollar are set to see new store openings in 2023, according to data from Coresight Research . These retailers are capitalizing on changes in shopping habits as more people turn to online shopping.

Department stores such as Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Joann, Party City, and Rite Aid, on the other hand, are expected to close locations this year as they struggle to compete with luxury brands and off-price retailers.

Department stores Kohl's and Nordstrom, which both saw large store closures in 2022, have developed new business plans for smaller, more compact stores and plan to open new locations in 2023.

Retailers with New Store Openings in 2023

Retailers that will see new store openings in 2023 include Boot Barn, Burlington Stores, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Five Below, Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack, and VF Corporation. Dollar General, Five Below, and Family Dollar are among the top five retailers with the most store openings planned for the year.

Retailers with Store Closures in 2023

Department stores such as Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Joann, Party City, and Rite Aid are among those expected to close locations in 2023. UBS analysts Jay Sole, Mauricio Serna, Shoshana Pollack, and Tiffany Agard predict that department stores will close locations as they struggle to compete with luxury companies and off-price retailers.

Kohl's and Nordstrom's Business Plans

After closing around 16 department stores in 2022, Nordstrom plans to open six more stores in 2023. Kohl's, which also saw store closures in 2022, will open new stores that are smaller and more compact versions of its older stores.

Conclusion:

Retailers including Dollar General, Five Below, and Family Dollar are set to see new store openings in 2023, while department stores such as Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Joann, Party City, and Rite Aid are expected to close locations.

Kohl's and Nordstrom, which both closed stores in 2022, have developed new business plans for smaller, more compact stores and plan to open new locations in 2023. These trends reflect the increasing popularity of online shopping and the challenges faced by department stores in competing with luxury brands and off-price retailers.

