McDonald's Closes Over 10 Locations in New York: Is Your Favorite Restaurant Affected?

McDonald's, a popular fast food chain in the United States, has closed several locations in New York as of January 1st, 2023.

These closures are due to renovations, and over 10 restaurants will be affected. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways, which are directed towards Albany and Rochester. The closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, Warners, Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.

Affected Locations

The affected McDonald's locations are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways in New York. On I-90, the closures include Angola, DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Ontario, Port Byron, Schuyler, and Warners. On I-87, the closures include Malden, Modena, and Ramapo.

Drivers who pass through these areas can still rely on fast food options such as Burger King, Subway, and Sbarro.

Reason for Closures

The closures are a result of a $450 million proposal that was approved by Thruway Authority to Empire State Thruway Partners in 2020. This proposal included plans to rebuild 23 of the 27 service plazas along the highway and upgrade the remaining four. The redevelopment of the service plazas was privately funded and resulted in the closure of 11 McDonald's locations.

New Restaurants

The closures of the McDonald's locations will make way for new fast food options in the renovated service plazas. Some of these new restaurants include Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes, which are already occupying the Indian Castle, Chittenango, and Junius Ponds service plazas.

In the future, some of the renovated plazas will also offer dining options such as Panda Express and Panera Bread. Five other plazas, including DeWitt, Guilderland, Mohawk, Port Byron, and Schuyler, will not have any restaurants occupying them upon reopening.

Conclusion:

Several McDonald's locations in New York have closed as of January 1st, 2021 due to renovations and the redevelopment of the service plazas. The closures are located along the I-87 and I-90 highways and will be replaced by new fast food options, including Shake Shack, Chick-fil-A, and Popeyes.

The redevelopment of the service plazas was privately funded and will result in the closure of over 10 McDonald's locations.

